Crumbl Cookies to open on Wards Road

071222-lna-news-brief-crumbl-p1

Crumbl Cookies, a cookie bake shop and home delivery business, will open soon at 3911 Suite J on Wards Road. 

 Rachael Smith

A new sign shows the business will be located at 3911 Suite J on Wards Road next to Mission BBQ.

Crumbl's first store opened in Utah in 2017 and the company now operates more than 300 bakeries around the country.

Crumbl offers gourmet desserts and treats delivered to customers' doors. It also offers in-store and curbside pickup from its locally owned and operated shops.

Cookies are made fresh daily and the weekly rotating menu delivers unique cookie flavors, its website states.

Insomnia Cookies, another cookie delivery company, also recently announced it will open soon at 3920 Wards Road, next to Market at Main.

 

