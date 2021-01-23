 Skip to main content
CVCC closes Saturday due to email threat to the college

Central Virginia Community College

An outdoor common space at Central Virginia Community College in Lynchburg on Thursday, July 30, 2020.

 Kendall Warner/The New era progress

All CVCC campuses will be closed the remainder of the day due to an email threat to the college that was received on Saturday.

All events have also been canceled for Saturday, according to a news release.

A motorcycle safety class was meeting on campus at the time of the threat and was dismissed.

No other students or staff, except for CVCC police officers, were on campus, the release stated.

Notification of the closure was made through the campus alert system and posted on CVCC’s social media pages and on the college website and local authorities were informed.

The incident has been determined to not be a credible threat.

