CVCC closes Saturday due to email threat to the college

All CVCC campuses will be closed the remainder of the day due to an email threat to the college that was received on Saturday.

All events have also been canceled for Saturday, according to a news release.

A motorcycle safety class was meeting on campus at the time of the threat and was dismissed.

No other students or staff, except for CVCC police officers, were on campus, the release stated.

Notification of the closure was made through the campus alert system and posted on CVCC’s social media pages and on the college website and local authorities were informed.

The incident has been determined to not be a credible threat.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.