CVCC Local Board discusses fall reopening plans

Central Virginia Community College plans to partially reopen campus for the fall semester on Aug. 24, while many courses will be conducted virtually.
CVCC staff presented the college’s reopening plan to the Local Board at its meeting Wednesday.
In March, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the college transitioned to remote classes and had employees teleworking. Summer courses, which began in May, were conducted remotely as well.
Kris Ogden, CVCCs dean of institutional effectiveness and strategic planning, said a task force that included college president John Capps, facilities management, police chief and other administrative staff, created the reopening plan.
Most faculty and staff will continue to telework, Ogden said, and CVCC courses will be delivered one of three ways: virtual, virtual-real time or hybrid.
For virtual courses, the entire class will be conducted online with no set meeting times or dates. Virtual-real time classes differ in that they will meet live at a set time and date via Zoom, Google Meet or another video streaming service. Hybrid classes will combine virtual learning with small group on-campus meetings.
Jason Ferguson, CVCC's associate vice president for professional and career studies, said Career and Technical Education programs will use a hybrid model in the fall because CTE courses require hands-on skills labs and activities. Ferguson said these courses will incorporate online lectures and on-campus skills labs that accommodate physical distancing requirements.
Science labs and other skills courses will also be conducted in the hybrid format, and those faculty members will be on campus to teach and supervise, Ogden said.
In order to keep students and faculty safe in the fall, Ogden said, the college will continue to limit access to its buildings and offer many services remotely. Students who come on campus for in-person experiences must wear face coverings and pass the necessary symptom check upon arrival.
According to the college’s reopening plan, no food or dining services will be offered at CVCC or any of its off-site locations during the fall 2020 semester.
The college will remain flexible, Ogden said, and return to the virtual and telework environment if necessary.
In the spring, she said, the college learned a lot about its students' needs when it comes to accessing computers, internet and other technology.
Ogden said computer labs on campus and at the college’s off-site centers will be open for students on a "by-appointment" basis, to limit the amount of people in those spaces at a given time.
Ogden said the college is working with its K-12 partners as those divisions develop plans for reopening so that dual-enrollment students will continue to be served in the 2020-21 school year.
Capps said the past four months have been difficult, but praised his team for continuing to serve students.
"[The reopening plan] was uncharted territory for us," Capps said. "We've never contemplated anything like that before."
The college’s academic calendar has not shifted; fall classes are slated to begin Aug. 24.
Jamey Cross covers education. Reach her at (434) 385-5532.
