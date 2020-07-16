CVCC Local Board discusses fall reopening plans

Science labs and other skills courses will also be conducted in the hybrid format, and those faculty members will be on campus to teach and supervise, Ogden said.

In order to keep students and faculty safe in the fall, Ogden said, the college will continue to limit access to its buildings and offer many services remotely. Students who come on campus for in-person experiences must wear face coverings and pass the necessary symptom check upon arrival.

According to the college’s reopening plan, no food or dining services will be offered at CVCC or any of its off-site locations during the fall 2020 semester.

The college will remain flexible, Ogden said, and return to the virtual and telework environment if necessary.

In the spring, she said, the college learned a lot about its students' needs when it comes to accessing computers, internet and other technology.

Ogden said computer labs on campus and at the college’s off-site centers will be open for students on a "by-appointment" basis, to limit the amount of people in those spaces at a given time.

Ogden said the college is working with its K-12 partners as those divisions develop plans for reopening so that dual-enrollment students will continue to be served in the 2020-21 school year.