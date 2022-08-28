CVCC, Old Dominion Job Corps launch new trade program

In January, 24-year-old Anthony Payne of Madison Heights began training to be a welder as part of a new partnership between Old Dominion Job Corps and Lynchburg's Central Virginia Community College.

At first, he said, it was the money that interested him. Once he got more into it, he realized he had a real love for the trade. Payne finished the program in July and plans to stay in Lynchburg and find a job in the area.

“Once I get into the lab and get my helmet on, I just get to work and I forget where I’m at,” he said. “It doesn’t feel like work.”

Old Dominion Job Corps and CVCC have teamed up to offer the new partnership specifically for young men and women wanting to earn industry-recognized credentials in trade careers.

Students ages 18 to 24 can enroll in both Job Corps and attend CVCC to earn those credentials in careers such as machine shop, machine tool and quality, welding, and heating, ventilation and air conditioning.

The program kicked off this spring and students enrolling in the fall semester began Aug. 22.

Jason Ferguson, associate vice president of professional and career studies at CVCC, said the new program focuses on four programs that are not offered at Job Corps and allows Job Corps to expand its offerings.

“So students can get enrolled in those programs, they can get the experience, the credentials and that puts them on the pathway to great paying careers,” he said. “This gives them the opportunity to make a substantial income and for a lot of these individuals, it's going be a life-changing event.”

Job Corps, based in Monroe, is a federal tuition-free education and job training program for at-risk youth administered by the U.S. Department of Labor. Its mission is to educate and train highly motivated young people for careers in the nation’s fastest-growing industries.

Students will have access to all of Job Corps’ benefits, including basic health care, counseling, mentoring, leadership and diversity training and job placement services. They must have a high school diploma or GED and be considered economically disadvantaged.

Both Old Dominion Job Corps and CVCC will assist students to apply for Pell Grants.

James Davis, business and community liaison for Old Dominion Job Corps, said Job Corps offers students the opportunity to participate in the program as a non-residential participant while a modernization and construction project continues in two dorms on the Job Corps campus.

“Because of COVID and onboarding, we’re trying to put a greater emphasis on our local area and that non-residential piece opens up a whole different opportunity, but it also opens up another back door back to CVCC,” he said.

Students are able to get one of the trades offered at Job Corps and the turn around and go to the CTE [Career and Technical Education] Academy established by CVCC.

Eligible students will have the flexibility of living at home while accessing education and career training in auto tech, construction, carpentry, electrician, painting, plumbing, certified nursing assistant, clinical medical assistant, pharmacy technician and security.

Payne, the recently graduated welder, said one perk of the program was having Job Corps help Payne pay for it, plus having weekly check-in calls from staff members.

“Job Corps does a lot. They bring me in and they support me with the stuff that I need for the classes,” he said. “I got certified for the forklift and the airlift so I’d be doing more than just the welding program. You learn other trades as well.”

He added Job Corps also helps students figure out a career path if they aren’t sure what they want to do yet.

Davis said the partnership between Job Corps and CVCC is ongoing as the two organizations continue to look for ways to improve and interact with its populations, not just in the city but in surrounding counties.

Ferguson said the job and career opportunities are out there but not everyone is in the same place to reach those goals.

“So in order to do so, these type of programs and these partnerships provide a little bit of equity, so that we can give these individuals that opportunity,” he said. “Of course, it’s on students to complete the program and to get the credential, but even to get in the door, some of these folks would not be able to do that without the help of Job Corps. So I think that's a key to this specific program and other initiatives that we have with them and other partners.”