CVCC works with community partners to provide laptops for students

“We enjoy a wonderful collaborative relationship with both organizations and we are pleased to accept these devices on behalf of our students,” he said in an email. “It is paramount in the new virtual learning environment that every student has access to technology and we want our students to be successful.”

Bryant said the college’s IT department has already received the devices from Liberty University and is in the process of updating them and getting them ready to be distributed to students in the coming weeks.

While many CVCC classes will be held online this fall amid the COVID-19 pandemic and many on-campus resources will remain closed, Bryant said the college will be opening its computer labs on the main campus in Lynchburg and its off-site centers on a “by- appointment” basis for students who may need access to devices or internet.

Narehood said the college still is determining exactly how the 150 laptops from Shentel will be used. They may become part of the loaner program or they could go directly to students.

“This is a great example of how our region really works together,” Narehood said.

