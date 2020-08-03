CVCC works with community partners to provide laptops for students

(434) 385-5532
With the help of some community partners, Central Virginia Community College is working to make computers and laptops accessible to students for the fall semester.
When campus closed in the spring amid the COVID-19 pandemic and classes were moved online, officials said the college learned a lot about its students’ needs regarding device and internet access.
A survey conducted by the college found 33% of its 3,447 spring students were “unable to successfully/confidently complete their coursework due to technology and/or access limitations” when the college transitioned to remote learning, according to the college’s dean of institutional effectiveness and strategic planning, Kris Odgen.
Christopher Bryant, vice president of institutional advancement at CVCC, said faculty began hearing from students that would have trouble accessing reliable devices for online classes.
“They were trying to do their homework on their phones,” he said. “We realized there was a group of our students that just didn’t have a reliable device.”
In July, the college released its reopening plan which announced many classes would be held online, while some hands-on career-technical education classes, science labs and other skills-based courses would have some in-person instruction. So, officials and the college began looking for ways to get devices to students before the semester begins Aug. 24.
Elizabeth Narehood, Title III project director at CVCC, said the pandemic presented a new set of challenges to underserved, low-income students, so she reached out to Innovate Lynchburg, an organization that connects area technology companies to the community, in hopes of securing devices for these students.
“This is a community issue,” Narehood said.
Bill Gilliam, director of operations at Shentel, a Central Virginia-based company that provides broadband services, digital TV, high-speed Internet and phone services in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland and Kentucky, said the company was able to donate 150 gently used laptops the company was replacing.
Gilliam said Shentel is a member of Innovate Lynchburg, and the company was excited about the opportunity to help underserved students access devices.
“We’re part of the community, we live in the community, we really take great pride in being part of the community and giving back where we can,” Gilliam said.
Bryant said the college also secured 124 laptops and desktops from Liberty University and the Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission. Liberty University donated the devices it currently is in the process of replacing, Bryant said.
These devices, he said, will be used to start the first loaner program at the college. Students will be able to apply through the college’s library to receive a device for the semester or year, Bryant said.
“We enjoy a wonderful collaborative relationship with both organizations and we are pleased to accept these devices on behalf of our students,” he said in an email. “It is paramount in the new virtual learning environment that every student has access to technology and we want our students to be successful.”
Bryant said the college’s IT department has already received the devices from Liberty University and is in the process of updating them and getting them ready to be distributed to students in the coming weeks.
While many CVCC classes will be held online this fall amid the COVID-19 pandemic and many on-campus resources will remain closed, Bryant said the college will be opening its computer labs on the main campus in Lynchburg and its off-site centers on a “by- appointment” basis for students who may need access to devices or internet.
Narehood said the college still is determining exactly how the 150 laptops from Shentel will be used. They may become part of the loaner program or they could go directly to students.
“This is a great example of how our region really works together,” Narehood said.
