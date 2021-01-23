CVFP holds mass immunization for COVID-19, recipients see light at the end of the tunnel

FOREST — Karen Gray, 69, braved the cold January winds Saturday and stood outside the Central Virginia Family Physicians clinic after receiving her COVID-19 vaccine.
With tears in her eyes, she said she was mainly getting the shot so she could finally visit her 96-year-old mother again, who lives just three miles down the road in a nursing home.
Gray hasn’t been able to hug her mother since March 10 of last year.
“So I’m hoping that getting this under my belt, and she got her second one this week, that sooner rather than later, I’ll get to see her again,” she said.
She has only been able to talk to her mother via video chats for the past 10 months, but is excited to soon hold her hand.
Gray was one of more than 300 people who received the first dose of the vaccination Saturday at a mass immunization event held at Central Virginia Family Physicians in Forest.
Dr. Thomas Eppes Jr., president of Central Virginia Family Physicians (CVFP), said the group had planned to administer about 900 vaccinations Saturday but was only about to do about 330.
He said the staff at CVFP had been planning for more vaccinations from the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) because of the overwhelming amount of people who would need a vaccination right away.
At Saturday’s event, held at the Forest CVFP off Perrowville Road, most of the recipients of the Moderna vaccine were 75 or older.
CVFP has about 10,000 patients in that age group, Eppes said.
“We figured that initially, the only way we're going to be able to pull this off in mass numbers is to be able to do it on weekend clinics so you don’t disrupt the flow of people coming in for routine care,” he said. “We knew the demand would be incredibly high.”
He said the facility is starting a “COVID Crusade” which would bring on nurses to volunteer and administer the vaccine during the day so staff can continue seeing regular patients.
“We believe we could give each one of our five offices about 200 vaccines a day, five days a week; that’s 5,000 a week,” he said.
CVFP has applied to VDH to have vaccines directly shipped to the clinic to administer to staff that could be directly exposed to COVID-19, as well as for patients.
“We initially were told by [VDH] that we would get 1,100 of the 1,500 vaccines that we were promised,” Eppes said. “And they were supposed to come in Tuesday. We found out we only got 100, and through Centra we were able to get a couple hundred more.”
He said the clinic doesn’t know how many vaccines it will get until they arrive, which makes planning very difficult.
“We didn’t make a huge commitment to anybody until we had the vaccines in hand and that was a very disappointing number,” he said.
The CVFP website has a sing-up list for people to receive the vaccine.
Eppes said the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines work equally the same and added the data coming in from the results of these vaccines are very positive.
“Once you get the second vaccine two weeks after, the incidents of getting COVID drops down to 2 per 1,000 people who got the two vaccines, the incidents of severe illness drops to almost zero and the incidents of spreading drops through the floor,” he said.
Once patients got their shot Saturday, they were told to wait in their car for 20 to 30 minutes, when a nurse would come to check on them and make sure they weren’t feeling any side effects.
“Of all the shots we’ve given over the last three weeks we’ve only had one person break out in a rash,” he said.
Dave Wonnacott, 66, and his wife, Vicki Wonnacott, 65, both went Saturday to get the vaccine and said they were surprised to have even gotten the shot so early in the year.
“We didn’t think we’d get it until the summer,” Dave Wonnacott said. “I mean the whole country is worried. We all wanna get our first and second shots so we can start turning this thing around and go out and be normal again.”
Vicki Wonnacott, who has a heart stint, felt relief as she sat in her car after receiving the shot and said it was the highlight of her day.
“You fear for your family but also for yourself,” she said. “We’ve just been hunkering down and social distancing but we’re traveling for our anniversary in Florida and we want to feel a little better about it, but we’re excited.”
Eppes encouraged the community to look for opportunities to get vaccinated.
“Is it really cool that we have learned to respond to something totally different, totally out of our workflow?” Eppes said about COVID-19. “Yeah, it’s incredible and it's really great the way our personnel have rallied around this and said, ‘Yep, this is what we're supposed to do,’ it's all about teamwork to get it done for the people that we care for.”