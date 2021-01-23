CVFP holds mass immunization for COVID-19, recipients see light at the end of the tunnel

“We didn’t make a huge commitment to anybody until we had the vaccines in hand and that was a very disappointing number,” he said.

The CVFP website has a sing-up list for people to receive the vaccine.

Eppes said the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines work equally the same and added the data coming in from the results of these vaccines are very positive.

“Once you get the second vaccine two weeks after, the incidents of getting COVID drops down to 2 per 1,000 people who got the two vaccines, the incidents of severe illness drops to almost zero and the incidents of spreading drops through the floor,” he said.

Once patients got their shot Saturday, they were told to wait in their car for 20 to 30 minutes, when a nurse would come to check on them and make sure they weren’t feeling any side effects.

“Of all the shots we’ve given over the last three weeks we’ve only had one person break out in a rash,” he said.

Dave Wonnacott, 66, and his wife, Vicki Wonnacott, 65, both went Saturday to get the vaccine and said they were surprised to have even gotten the shot so early in the year.