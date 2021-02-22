CVS sets some vaccines aside for local food bank clients

Amid concern over equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank has a targeted window of opportunity to get Black and Hispanic residents 65 years old and older a chance to be immunized.

CVS pharmacies in Virginia started offering vaccines to those 65 years old and older a little over a week ago, and even dogged attempts to secure an appointment since then are often met with screens saying that the pharmacies are booked, as the limited opportunities are snatched up as soon as they’re posted.

The pharmacy chain partnered with Feeding America, a charity and national network of food banks that BRAFB is part of, to set aside vaccine doses for underserved populations, specifically Black and Latino communities. The food banks were given special phone numbers specific to their service area that they could pass along to eligible vaccine recipients they serve who fit those criteria.

The phone numbers are up from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. today to accept those appointments, which would be set for early next week. Those in Central Virginia who are accessing food assistance services and are Black or Latino should call (855)-287-3456 before 11 p.m.