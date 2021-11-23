Daily Bread begins prep for biggest Thanksgiving yet

Families that are struggling don't have $50 to spend on a turkey and its trimmings, Dixon said.

“It makes sense they come here,” she said. “It makes sense that it is one of our busiest days.”

The most meals served in one day is about 600, so Dixon is hopeful that 700 servings will be enough.

“We have plenty of food in the event we should run out,” she said. “It’s a little bit scary. We’ve never done this much in one day.”

Dixon said she hopes volunteer staff — 10 to 14 of them — will be able to use the new double-serving window which was just completed.

With a growing need of feeding more of the community, The Daily Bread is completing renovations that will allow more recipients to pick up to-go meals and will create a larger kitchen to cook those meals.

The organization will create two to-go lines where the waiting room is now.

Dixon said there can be up to 25 people at a time waiting outside, and the two lines will allow for more volunteers to serve in a faster and improved manner.

She said the day is like a big community fest.

“We pull from all of our friends, all our volunteers, all of our restaurant partners, and everybody gets pumped up and gets it done,” she said. “And it'll be very festive and very busy Thursday morning. We’re ready and we’ll see what the day brings.”

