Daily Bread completing renovations to serve more of the community

“This was unlike anything we've seen before in our 38-year history,” Dixon said.

The Daily Bread also sends boxed to-go meals to 13 different outreach sites all around the region.

Before the pandemic, The Daily Bread welcomed people inside the building to dine-in for lunch but began serving meals to-go in March 2020.

“We actually had the formula ready to do to-go meals so it was a pretty smooth transition in March of 2020 to make everything to-go. What we did not anticipate, with the number of people coming for meals we continue to climb,” she said. “So that has been steady.”

Dixon said there have been some really unique implications of COVID-19, one being there are a lot of families who are more comfortable picking up a to-go meal quickly rather than coming inside and dining with strangers.

“There's a significant part of our recipients that really want to be more anonymous and quick and confidential, and this also allows them to,” she said. “We're letting people have as many meals as they want to take with them so there might be just one person from a family that takes meals back for four or five people in the household.”

Thanks to grants and donations, Dixon only needs to raise $50,000 more for the $150,000 renovation.

