Daily Bread completing renovations to serve more of the community

With a growing need of feeding more of the community, The Daily Bread is completing renovations that will allow more recipients to pick up to-go meals and will create a larger kitchen to cook those meals.
The organization, at 721 Clay St., will create two to-go lines where the waiting room is now.
Tracey Dixon, executive director, said there can be up to 25 people at a time waiting outside, and the two lines will allow for more volunteers to serve in a faster and improved manner.
She added there also will be improved access for people with disabilities and the elimination of steps.
“The front door is now all traffic, including meal outreach, Clay Street recipients and donations,” she said. “It’s a real pinch point. People will be served out of double windows to the right of the building and volunteers and donations can come through the front door.”
By the time the renovation is complete, hopefully by this summer, it will set the organization up for 10 to 20 years of need and allow staff and volunteers to provide up to 140,000 meals per year.
The renovations are a direct result of COVID-19, Dixon said, as The Daily Bread is serving more families than ever before. In 2019, the organization served 78,689 meals but in 2020 that went up to 115,478, a difference of 36,789 meals.
“This was unlike anything we've seen before in our 38-year history,” Dixon said.
The Daily Bread also sends boxed to-go meals to 13 different outreach sites all around the region.
Before the pandemic, The Daily Bread welcomed people inside the building to dine-in for lunch but began serving meals to-go in March 2020.
“We actually had the formula ready to do to-go meals so it was a pretty smooth transition in March of 2020 to make everything to-go. What we did not anticipate, with the number of people coming for meals we continue to climb,” she said. “So that has been steady.”
Dixon said there have been some really unique implications of COVID-19, one being there are a lot of families who are more comfortable picking up a to-go meal quickly rather than coming inside and dining with strangers.
“There's a significant part of our recipients that really want to be more anonymous and quick and confidential, and this also allows them to,” she said. “We're letting people have as many meals as they want to take with them so there might be just one person from a family that takes meals back for four or five people in the household.”
Thanks to grants and donations, Dixon only needs to raise $50,000 more for the $150,000 renovation.