Damage to police cars, buildings from May incident focus of Lynchburg court proceeding

Charges for one man that trace back to clashes at Fifth & Federal Station over the summer were certified Tuesday, while similar charges for another man from the same instance were dismissed.
Police and other witnesses testified for a joint preliminary hearing in Lynchburg General District Court for Tykeim Michael Hurt and William Angelo Shanks Jr., both of Lynchburg.
Probable cause was found for Shanks’ charges of trespassing, disorderly conduct, injury to person or property in a riot, participating in a riot, failing to disperse in a riot and three counts of felony destruction of property.
Hurt was facing two charges of felony destruction of property and one count of misdemeanor participation in a riot, but the felonies were not certified to go to a higher court and the misdemeanor charge was subsequently dropped.
Officers with the Lynchburg Police Department said they responded to a crowd that was growing disorderly outside the restaurant the night of May 31. A Black Lives Matter protest had occurred in the area earlier that day that officials said grew in size and unrest into the night.
After a loud popping sound, people in the crowd started throwing rocks at the restaurant and the Adams Motor Company building beside it, according to testimony.
One officer identified Shanks among the crowd from stills of video footage from that night, which was played in court. He said he believed he recognized Shanks in different videos not only by his clothing but by his hairstyle and build.
Two other officers said they parked police vehicles around the area to respond and returned to find windows and headlights smashed and dents throughout. One vehicle had bullet holes in it, and damage to the two vehicles totaled almost $30,000 between them, according to evidence presented at the hearing.
Dashboard camera footage from the vehicles played at the hearing from a laptop screen placed in front of the judge’s seat. Continual glass shattering could be heard, along with some cheering.
Scott De Bruin and Mark Arthur, defense attorneys representing Hurt and Shanks, respectively, questioned how the officers could be sure it was their clients causing the damage, since they didn’t personally witness damage being done to the vehicles.
Lynchburg Commonwealth’s Attorney Bethany Harrison said she’d presented video evidence showing Shanks throwing objects, and while she acknowledged identification of Hurt is an issue in his case, she argued she had enough probable cause for his case to go before a grand jury.
De Bruin insisted his client can’t be charged based on footage of a Black man with a white sweatshirt jumping on a hood of a car when police couldn’t positively identify that person as Hurt.
General District Judge Randy Krantz also said positive identity was an issue in Hurt’s case and didn’t find probable cause to certify his charges.
De Bruin told Hurt he should be released from the Lynchburg Adult Detention Center so long as he’s not being held on other charges. Krantz did certify Shanks’ charges, which will go before a Lynchburg grand jury. Shanks is free on bail.