Damage to police cars, buildings from May incident focus of Lynchburg court proceeding

Charges for one man that trace back to clashes at Fifth & Federal Station over the summer were certified Tuesday, while similar charges for another man from the same instance were dismissed.

Police and other witnesses testified for a joint preliminary hearing in Lynchburg General District Court for Tykeim Michael Hurt and William Angelo Shanks Jr., both of Lynchburg.

Probable cause was found for Shanks’ charges of trespassing, disorderly conduct, injury to person or property in a riot, participating in a riot, failing to disperse in a riot and three counts of felony destruction of property.

Hurt was facing two charges of felony destruction of property and one count of misdemeanor participation in a riot, but the felonies were not certified to go to a higher court and the misdemeanor charge was subsequently dropped.

Officers with the Lynchburg Police Department said they responded to a crowd that was growing disorderly outside the restaurant the night of May 31. A Black Lives Matter protest had occurred in the area earlier that day that officials said grew in size and unrest into the night.

After a loud popping sound, people in the crowd started throwing rocks at the restaurant and the Adams Motor Company building beside it, according to testimony.