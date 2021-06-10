Daniel's Hill: Community grew to mix of grand mansions and modest homes

The house now is part of the city museum system, open to visitors who want to reflect on a time in the city’s history when that mansion sat alone on its perch over the James River and its visitors came by boat.

“An excellent view of Point of Honor and indeed of most of Daniel’s Hill can be seen from the bridge across the James River leading into the central business district,” according to the application.

“The district’s only thoroughfare, Cabell Street, is lined with an impressive progression of mid- and late-19th-century mansions, all excellent examples of their respective styles and most associated with prominent local families,” according to the application. “Providing an interesting contrast to these architecturally sophisticated buildings and adding to the district’s variety is a large quantity of vernacular workers’ houses scattered along the streets adjacent to Cabell Street.”

Three buildings at the foot of Cabell Street were built as commercial buildings but have been converted into condominiums. Two of them were constructed as tobacco warehouses, associated with the industry that built Lynchburg’s 19th century economy.

Growth really began to take off in Daniel’s Hill in the 1870s after a new bridge was built across the deep expanse of Blackwater Creek.