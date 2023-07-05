A statue paying homage to M.W. “Teedy” Thornhill, the City of Lynchburg’s first African American mayor, will be unveiled in the roundabout at 5th and Federal streets during a special ceremony at 10 a.m. Aug. 19, according to the city.

Since mid-June, construction workers have been preparing the pedestal for the statue in the 5th Street roundabout. During a recent city council meeting, it was announced that the city would be holding a special ceremony in conjunction with the 5th Street Community Development Committee to unveil the statue.

Thornhill, first elected to city council in 1976, was chosen to serve as the city’s first African American mayor in 1990. Additionally, Thornhill was the president of the Lynchburg Voters League for more than 40 years and owned Community Funeral Home, located just steps away on 5th Street from where the statue memorializing him is being erected.

In conjunction with the city and the 5th Street Community Development Committee, Wiley|Wilson donated its engineer work and Hill Studio donated its design services to make the statue possible, City Planner Tom Martin said.

Ed Walker, a sculptor with Carolina Bronze in Seagrove, North Carolina, is crafting the statue, which will stand about nine feet tall atop the pedestal being constructed on 5th Street. In total, the statue will stand about 20 feet above the grade of the street facing toward downtown, Martin added.

The plan for a statue in the area has been an idea for about 17 years.

Martin said last week that the city’s 5th Street Master Plan, adopted in 2006, “always suggested that the 5th Street roundabout could contain a statue of [an] iconic person.”

That plan, after years of work, will come to fruition in August.

The initial plan to build a statue honoring Thornhill was announced in September 2016, shortly after the civil rights pioneer died in July 2016 at age 95.

According to a News & Advance article from 2018, Thornhill was chosen by the community development committee out of a list of about 10 to 15 names because of his civil rights work, his service as the first African American mayor and his philanthropy, former 5th Street Chairman Eddie Claiborne said in a March 2017 interview.

Through years of fundraising and a change in the sculptor, Martin said last week that the total price tag for the project was approved at $560,000, which includes private funds, city funds and “pro-bono funds.”

Ward II Councilor Sterling Wilder said though there were setbacks, he’s “glad to see it come to pass.”

“Teedy Thornhill was a great leader in our community,” he added. “Very well respected, gave a lot to our city, our African American community, our city council, so we definitely want to recognize him.”

Vice Mayor Chris Faraldi said honoring key figures in the city’s history is “something that any civic institution should be involved with, so I’m very much looking forward to seeing this come to fruition.

“I think placement, the style, everything about it is wonderful and I cannot wait to be there and witness it myself,” he added.

For more information on the unveiling ceremony, visit the city’s Facebook page at facebook.com/lynchburgva.