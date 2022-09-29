Day at the Point on Saturday canceled

The Lynchburg Museum System has announced the cancellation of its 23rd Annual “Day at The Point” Fall Festival at Point of Honor, originally scheduled for Saturday.

The decision was based on the forecast for heavy rain and strong winds on Saturday — and with the safety of festival goers, vendors, live animals, and living history interpreters in mind, a news release states.

The festival cannot be postponed to another date this fall, the museum system said.

Visitors and vendors are encouraged to mark their calendars for next year’s festival, scheduled for Oct. 7, 2023. Point of Honor is open for guided tours every weekend and at other times by appointment. For more information, visit: pointofhonor.org