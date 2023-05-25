Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Organized by the United Way of Central Virginia, the 30th annual Day of Caring event served as a reminder that small, individual actions can lead to monumental transformations for local nonprofits and the broader community.

Tabitha Abbott, UWCV’s event coordinator, expressed her excitement and enthusiasm for the volunteer initiative that took place Wednesday.

She said UWCV faced challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic, which affected the number of volunteers participating over the past few years. But there has been a resurgence of interest and support, with an estimated 700 people, including agency representatives and volunteers, who attended the luncheon at Bank of the James Stadium on Wednesday.

She also said there is a crucial role played by local businesses in making the event a success including BWXT and Genworth, who provide most volunteers for the day as well as Framatome, Centra Health and L3 Harris.

Genworth Financial participates in Day of Caring each year as it is committed to improving the communities where people live and work, Dewayne Davis, senior manager at Genworth, said.

“Giving back is one of our tenets and the reason we give all of our associates 40 hours of volunteer time each year to use in the community,” Davis said. “Genworth supports organizations that not only align with our primary business focus areas of healthy aging, caregiving, and senior affordable housing and homelessness, but other sustainable efforts important to our employees.”

Davis said Genworth is proud to have a committed group of employees who are actively engaged in supporting their communities at a time when the needs are so great.

“Employees are investing their time, talent, and monetary contributions to support nonprofit organizations via volunteerism and other enrichment activities to promote well-being around the world,” he said.

While these larger companies made a significant impact, Abbott said there are also many other businesses that provided vital support.

Abbott said Sodexo, a long-standing partner, has been providing a barbecue lunch for the past ten years, catering to the needs of the 700 attendees free of charge. The city of Lynchburg offers the use of the stadium for the event as well as all the drinks.

“There’s a lot of local support involved in making the day happen, which is one of the largest volunteer initiatives that takes place across Central Virginia in one day,” she said.

Abbott said Day of Caring is a platform for smaller nonprofits lacking the necessary resources to carry out their projects.

“A lot of these nonprofits are smaller nonprofits that don’t have the human or the tangible resources to make things happen. And so, they asked for a little bit of everything,” she said.

The event encompassed a wide range of activities based on the diverse needs of different organizations.

Camp Kum-Ba-Yah used volunteers to spruce up its summer camps, including pressure-washing pools, weeding gardens and trail maintenance. The Free Clinic of Virginia enlisted volunteers to clean and pressure-wash a graffiti-covered parking garage, while also addressing other maintenance needs. Habitat for Humanity, supported by BWXT, undertook a Habitat House project as part of the event and the Jones Memorial Library asked volunteers to barcode manuscripts, paint the lobby and tend to flower beds.

Abbott said UWCV acts as a conduit for the event to happen.

“We are the people who reach out to all of these local nonprofits, that are not even just our partner agencies, it extends beyond that,” she said. “And we asked them what they need, and then we take those items, we post them, we reach out to businesses, and we try to get people to sign up for volunteering. So, we spend a lot of time in the months leading up to the big day, but the big day is facilitated by the volunteers’ support.”

The Jubilee Family Development Center is a small local nonprofit with just a few staff members that operates on a tight budget in order to do the work that it does in the community.

“We look forward to the annual Day of Caring when volunteers come to the center and complete projects that we need done,” Antonia Davis, Jubilee program director said. “We do not have a custodian or landscaper. We clean the building ourselves, but sometimes we need deep cleaning, sanitizing and disinfecting of high traffic areas in our facility. We are so thankful and appreciative for our United Way partners who serve our community.”

Ula Kauppi, director of resource development for UWCV, said the event is a great fit for the organization because it’s all about small actions that can lead up to big changes.

“And this is a perfect example of that because we have 700 volunteers and each one of them is going to do some small parts of [a] project but if when you look at the whole day, we’re going to make a huge difference for tons of nonprofits,” she said.

She emphasized the day is not just for the partner agencies that UWCV supports but for all nonprofits.

“That’s exactly what we’re all about, we’re all about collective impact and combining people’s efforts to make big societal changes,” she said.