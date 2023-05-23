The United Way of Central Virginia will host its 30th Annual Day of Caring on Wednesday.

Volunteer teams from more than 20 local businesses will fan out across the region to 40 local non-profit agencies and complete much-needed projects such as landscaping, repairs and cleaning, a news release states.

A total of 800 volunteers have signed up so far but more are needed.

At lunchtime, volunteers will convene at the Bank of the James Stadium to enjoy a picnic celebration sponsored by Sodexo, before heading back out to complete their projects, the release states.

“The United Way of Central Virginia is proud to provide this event for our region and thrilled to celebrate our 30th anniversary this year,” UWCV’s Event Coordinator Tabitha Abbott said in the release. “The work that is completed on this day supports so many non-profits doing hard work in the human services sector, and that is what UWCV is all about!”

The United Way of Central Virginia was founded in 1923 with a mission to mobilize the power of the community to improve the quality of life in Central Virginia. Every day, staff works to advance health, education, financial stability and basic human needs in Lynchburg and the surrounding counties. In 2022, nearly 56,000 Central Virginians were helped by a United Way program.