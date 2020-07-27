Dead body found in Lynchburg sent to medical examiner

The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating after a dead body was found near train tracks around Bedford Avenue Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 2300 block of Bedford Avenue at 2:50 p.m. for a report of a body discovered, according to a news release.

The person was already dead and the body has been sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for identification and "further investigation," the release states.

No further details were released Monday.

LPD is asking anyone who might have information about the person to call Det. Dubie at (434) 455-6102, Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900 or to enter a tip online at http:/p3tips.com.

Rachel Mahoney covers courts for The News & Advance. Reach her at (434) 385-5554.

