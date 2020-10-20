Deadline for absentee ballot request this week

The last day to request an absentee ballot is 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23. Absentee ballots returned by mail must be postmarked by Nov. 3 and received by the local voter registration office by noon Nov. 6. Voters can also drop off their marked and sealed ballots at their general registrar’s office or polling place up to 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Voters no longer need a reason to vote absentee. Any registered voter may request an absentee ballot, either in-person or by mail. Voters can request a mailed ballot online at www.elections.virginia.gov/VoterInformation or they can contact their local voter registration office and ask them to mail them an application. Voters can track the status of their ballot applications online www.elections.virginia.gov/VoterInformation.

In addition to regularly scheduled hours, local voter registration offices will be open Saturday, Oct. 24 and Saturday, Oct. 31, for early in-person voting. Early in-person voting ends Oct. 31.

Voters with questions about absentee, mail-in and in-person voting or any aspect of the Nov. 3 election may call the Virginia Department of Elections at (800) 552-9745, email the department at info@elections.virginia.gov, or visit the department's website at elections.virginia.gov.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.