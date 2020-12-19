Death penalty stands in Moneta capital murder case

BEDFORD — The case an Indiana man indicted last month on upgraded capital murder and robbery charges from the death of 72-year-old Moneta man over the summer will likely not go to trial until late next year, attorneys said Friday.

Dalton Wayne Holbrook, 23, was arrested June 6 after investigation into the death of John Albert Menna, who was found dead two days prior in his home on the 6000 block of White House Road, according to a news release from law enforcement at the time.

Officers were searching for Menna’s car and warned that Holbrook, the suspect likely driving it, was considered armed and dangerous, the release stated. Holbrook was found in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and initially charged with second-degree murder and grand larceny of a car.

A grand jury indicted Holbrook on charges of capital murder — punishable by a sentence of life in prison or the death penalty, if convicted — in Bedford Circuit Court on Nov. 4. His initial charges were dropped days later. As allowed under Virginia law, he has two defense attorneys working for him as a capital defense team: Aaron Houchens and Anthony Anderson.