Dedicated to the call: Army veteran is first woman to join Amherst VFW post

Stephanie Gerber knew while growing up on the family farm in Arvada, Colorado she wanted to see the outside world. Her vehicle to get there was the U.S. Army.

“I wanted to travel. I wanted to see the people,” said Gerber. “I just developed a love for the world and knew if I joined the military I would be able to serve my country and go all over the world.”

After nearly 27 years of service and multiple tours in Operation Desert Storm, Iraq and Jordan, Gerber and her family moved to Amherst County from Midlothian last year. While developing relationships with the Amherst community, she became the first female member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9877, which immediately made her feel welcome.

“I’ve really enjoyed it,” said Gerber. “There is that special camaraderie. You do care about your comrades in arms.”

Taking part in Post 9877 with her husband, John Neblett, and her son, Jack, who also joined, she said she is proud to be the first woman to join and hopes many more will follow in her footsteps.

“They do great work,” Gerber said of the Amherst-based group. “I strongly encourage anyone in the community to join.”