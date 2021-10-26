Defendant in Bedford Middle School arson case to enter plea

The man accused of purposely setting a fire that destroyed the old Bedford Middle School is set to enter a plea next month.
Daniel Jared Flint, 23, of Bedford, was charged with arson and burglary after weeks of investigation into the blaze, which engulfed the building Jan. 23, 2020. Court documents indicate Flint told his mother he’d started the fire, who then in turn told his parole officers.
Flint appeared in Bedford County Circuit Court on Tuesday for a review hearing, where his attorney, Michael Lonchar, said a mental health evaluation of his client had been completed.
Lonchar cited Flint’s autism diagnosis in requesting the evaluation this summer, which can be considered as evidence in the case. Flint previously was declared to be mentally competent enough to stand trial.
Bedford Commonwealth’s Attorney Wes Nance adjusted Flint’s arson charge to reflect the fire involved an unoccupied building, and said in court he and Lonchar have agreed to set a plea hearing for Nov. 19.
Flint is being held at the Bedford Adult Detention Center.
— Rachel Mahoney