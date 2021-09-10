Defendant in Lynchburg curbside firebug case denied bond

A man accused of setting off a series of curbside waste fires around Lynchburg was denied bond on an appeal Friday.
Brennan Thornhill, 19, of Lynchburg, is facing 10 counts of maliciously setting fire to woods, fences or grass and one count of arson dating back to incidents in June.
Prosecutor Andrew Childress said investigators looking into a series of fires set to curbside waste across the city developed Thornhill as a suspect after witnesses captured footage of a vehicle at the scene of one fire.
Thornhill agreed to speak to investigators at the end of June, after which the fires stopped, Childress said. They reviewed information on his cellphone, which placed him as a meal delivery driver at the scene of some fires around when they broke out.
He was granted a $25,000 secured bond earlier this week in Lynchburg General District Court, which Childress appealed. Thornhill’s family indicated they could post bond for him and pay for home electronic monitoring, and testified he’s been treated for mental health issues.
Lynchburg Circuit Court Judge F. Patrick Yeatts revoked the bond Friday morning but allowed consideration for any inpatient treatment program, according to court records.
Childress said some fires, such as one that spread to a vehicle and one that spread to a house, haven't yet led to more severe charges.
Thornhill remains at the Lynchburg Adult Detention Center awaiting a preliminary hearing on Nov. 12.