Deferred maintenance issues at James Crossing continue amid lawsuits

Having dealt with delays and “Band-Aids” on vital repairs and maintenance for years, some tenants at James Crossing apartments in Lynchburg are taking the legal route to ensure their housing rights are met.

For Tandeka Stevens, who’s lived in her apartment for about seven years, the main issues are a water-damaged and unusable kitchen cabinet from leaking pipes and lingering mold all around her bathroom.

“I have never had as many problems then like I’m having now,” she said. “It’s really getting out of hand.”

In the last month or so, she said, her landlord has finally gotten a roach problem under control after multiple treatments, but she remains concerned for her own health and the health of her young children and grandchildren living with her — especially as they stay at home all day during the pandemic.

On top of those pressing issues are other, smaller ones: dilapidated and rusting vent units, crumbling window caulking and chipping paint in the tub that precludes any baths. Stevens said many repairs don’t last and only serve as “Band-Aids” on the real problems.

“These are not appropriate living situations here and it’s unfair that we have to live like this,” she said.