Del. Wendell Walker, R-Lynchburg, has shored up his party's nomination for the newly drawn 52nd District, recently securing the Republican nomination.

Walker, who currently represents the 23rd House District, is unopposed as the deadline to file to run in the Republican primary has passed.

The new 52nd House District encompasses all of the City of Lynchburg, as well as a small sliver of northern Campbell County. Walker's current district, the 23rd District, covers part of Lynchburg and parts of Amherst and Bedford counties.

Districts were redrawn during the 2021 redistricting that followed the U.S. Census. All 100 seats in Virginia’s House of Delegates and all 40 seats in Virginia’s Senate are up for election this year.

Walker, in an interview with The News & Advance on Friday, said he is "grateful" to have the support of Republicans in the new 52nd District, adding he thinks he's earned the "respect and trust of people here in Central Virginia."

After assuming office in 2020, Walker said he thinks much of what he's done in Richmond can be attributed to the relationships he's built since joining the legislative body.

"When you look at the numbers on some of these bills that I was able to get passed this year, I mean, they were passed, you know, with 80% to 90% support. It wasn't, you know, 52 Republican, 48 Democrat," Walker said.

"I think that says a lot about how effective you can be as a legislator, when you can sit down and work with people across the aisle on bills..." he added.

For this past session, Walker identified his successful "swatting" bill, a priority on the City of Lynchburg's legislative agenda, as proof. Walker's bill, which strengthened the penalties for calling in a false threat to law enforcement passed in the House 92-6; followed by a 40-0 approval in the Senate.

Walker's bill updated language in the state code to say, "Any person who knowingly reports, or causes another to report in reliance on intentionally false information provided by such person, a false emergency communication to any emergency personnel that results in an emergency response is guilty of a Class 1 misdemeanor."

A Class 1 misdemeanor in Virginia is punishable by up to 12 months in jail and a fine of up to $2,500.

The bill also carries language upgrading the charges to felony counts in the case of bodily injury or death.

Walker also pointed to his work on the House's Finance Committee, where he played a "major part" in working on the tax relief that Gov. Glenn Youngkin is working on returning to citizens.

"While we did the legislation on the House side, and we felt like we put a good, lean budget together, ... the Senate is not in agreement, and that's where we're at right now," Walker said about ending the session without an approved budget.

With all 140 General Assembly seats up for grabs, and mass turnover in both bodies transpiring due to retirements, Walker could move into more senior positions should he be reelected, a hallmark for Central Virginia representatives.

"Look at the chairmanship that Del. Kathy Byron has had over the years. The chairmanship that Steve Newman has had, you know, when you're chairman of a committee, you're in a very powerful position," Walker said.

The delegate already is the chair of one of the subcommittees of the House's Health, Welfare and Institution committee.

Touting a strong Republican record, Walker said he "may not be like all the other Republicans out here that go from one end to the other," referring to their voting records.

"I just know and understand my constituents," Walker added. "And I try to represent the values that they asked for."

The delegate said he doesn't "go out seeking endorsements" from people, instead saying he values hearing from individuals who thank him for voting on a specific issue.

"That to me means a lot. Those are endorsements from individual people who are paying attention to what we're doing in Richmond," Walker said.

The newly drawn 52nd District, according to the Virginia Public Access Project, "leans Republican," with 57.6% of the district voting for Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin in the 2021 gubernatorial election to former Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe's 41.6%.

Walker said he encourages voters in the new district who may not know what he stands for to "check out the record" and to engage with him.

"I'm not one of these guys to go out and raise a lot of money," he said. "... But I think my voting record speaks pretty strongly to who I am, where I am, and what I'm trying to do for folks here in Central Virginia.

"I'm just a people person," Walker said. "... At the end of the day, I don't want to be remembered as a politician. I'd like to be remembered as a statesman, somebody who cared about people enough to go down there and fight for the issues that impact our life."

Primaries for the 2023 Virginia General Assembly elections will take place on June 20. The general election is set for Tuesday, Nov. 7.

No candidate has filed for the Democratic party.