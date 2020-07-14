You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Deputy captures loose python in Amherst County; charges may be pending

Deputy captures loose python in Amherst County; charges may be pending

Only $3 for 13 weeks
20200715_amh_news_python_p1

An Amherst County Sheriff's deputy handles a loose python that was captured after a former owner reportedly released it into the woods Tuesday. 

 Photo courtesy of the Amherst County Sheriff's Office

The Amherst County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday captured a 6-and-a-half foot python that authorities say was let loose by a former owner. 

The sheriff's office received a call and responded to the Early Drive area where the snake was located at a resident's door, according to the Amherst County Sheriff's Office official Facebook page. 

"The witness stated the owner could no longer take care of it and released it into the woods," the post said. 

The snake returned to a lower apartment and deputy Robert Oliver captured it and placed it in a pillow case. The python was taken to the county's animal shelter where the owner relinquished ownership, the post said. 

Charges could be pending for releasing an exotic animal into Virginia wildlife, according to the sheriff's office.  

Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News