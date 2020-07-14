Deputy captures loose python in Amherst County; charges may be pending

The Amherst County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday captured a 6-and-a-half foot python that authorities say was let loose by a former owner.

The sheriff's office received a call and responded to the Early Drive area where the snake was located at a resident's door, according to the Amherst County Sheriff's Office official Facebook page.

"The witness stated the owner could no longer take care of it and released it into the woods," the post said.

The snake returned to a lower apartment and deputy Robert Oliver captured it and placed it in a pillow case. The python was taken to the county's animal shelter where the owner relinquished ownership, the post said.

Charges could be pending for releasing an exotic animal into Virginia wildlife, according to the sheriff's office.

