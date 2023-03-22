Liberty University announced Wednesday that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will be the keynote speaker during convocation on Friday, April 14.

DeSantis has served as Florida's governor since 2019. He was first elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2012 from Florida's 6th congressional district before running for governor. DeSantis is widely anticipated to challenge former President Donald Trump for the Republican nomination for president in the 2024 election.

This will be his first time addressing students at LU, joining a list of past officials including Trump, former President Jimmy Carter, former Vice President Mike Pence and Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

“We are pleased to announce that Liberty University will be hosting Gov. Ron DeSantis as a Convocation speaker next month,” Liberty Interim President Jerry Prevo said in a news release. “As a university that is committed to Training Champions for Christ with academic excellence, it is important for our students to hear from some of the nation’s top influential leaders who are committed to the Christian faith while serving in the public square. Gov. We look forward to hearing him encourage, educate, and inspire our students.”

The event will begin at 10:30 a.m. in the Vines Center.