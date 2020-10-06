Despite local rise in COVID-19 cases official supports return to school

Though the number of positive COVID-19 cases in Lynchburg and the surrounding counties continues to climb, Dr. Kerry Gateley, director of the Virginia Department of Health's Central Virginia Health District, said schools can safely welcome students back for in-person instruction.
In a presentation to the Lynchburg City School Board at its Tuesday meeting, Gateley said the Central Virginia Health District – which includes the city of Lynchburg and the surrounding counties – has seen an increase in COVID-19 cases in the past seven days. On Friday, he said, the district broke its record of the number of cases reported in one day, with 97 cases reported.
“I’d like to come this afternoon and bring you some good news – but I can’t – as far as our recent trends,” Gateley said.
Since the first case of COVID-19 was reported in the Central Virginia Health District on March 31, the district has seen 3,589 total cases, 134 major hospitalizations and 43 deaths. Gateley said 25% of those cases were in individuals ages 20 to 29. He said a total of 184 cases were reported in the district last week.
“We’re actually seeing a legitimate increase in the number of cases,” Gateley said.
Despite the increase of positive cases in Lynchburg and the surrounding counties, Lynchburg City Schools opened its doors to some pre-K through second grade students who began hybrid learning Tuesday.
Last month, Lynchburg City Schools announced it would transition from its 100% remote instructional model to a hybrid instructional model, allowing families to choose to send their students back to school buildings for some in-person learning.
Gateley said private schools and other school divisions in the area have successfully reopened for in-person instruction.
“I have not seen what I would consider a sustained classroom transmission or an outbreak,” Gateley said.
Amy Pugh, Lynchburg City Schools’ deputy superintendent, said she was on elementary school campuses Tuesday as students were arriving for the day.
“I did not experience a student who had any fear in their eyes or on their face,” Pugh said. “They were all excited to be back in their schools with their teachers.”
Allison Jordan, LCS director of curriculum and instruction, said she was emotional watching students arrive for the first day of in-person school.
Last week, LCS launched its COVID-19 dashboard, which is updated by 3 p.m. every school day with the number of new positive COVID-19 cases reported that day. Two cases of COVID-19 were reported last week. According to the dashboard’s daily update, no new cases of COVID-19 were reported Monday or Tuesday.
Gateley presented the school board with the Virginia Department of Health's new school metrics dashboard, a tool that school divisions are using to guide discussions regarding reopening schools.
The metrics dashboard uses indicators from the Centers for Disease Control to help school divisions and communities better understand the risk of introduction and transmission of COVID-19 in schools. The CDC and VHD suggest school officials use indicators, such as the total number of new cases per 100,000 persons and the percentage of positive cases during the past 14 days, to support their decision-making and planning process for reopening schools.
As of Tuesday, the dashboard indicated that for Lynchburg City Schools, the total number of new cases per 100,000 persons within the last 14 days was 304.4 and placed the division in the “highest risk” category for transmission in schools. The second indicator, percentage of positive cases within the last 14 days, was 6.3% as of Tuesday, placing the division in the “moderate risk” category.
The third metric is the division’s ability to implement five mitigation strategies. The VHD suggests divisions evaluate their ability to enforce correct and consistent use of masks, social distancing, hygiene, disinfecting and contact tracing.
Gateley emphasized mitigation strategies as the most important factor to reopening schools and said he’s seen other school divisions and private schools in the area successfully reopen with these basic measures. School divisions have, and will, see cases of COVID-19, Gateley said, so the question becomes, how equipped are they to mitigate it.
“I think it’s doable, as long as everyone is paying attention,” Gateley said Tuesday to The News & Advance.
The next school board work session is scheduled for 5 p.m. Oct. 20. The next school board meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Nov. 4.
