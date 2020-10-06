Despite local rise in COVID-19 cases official supports return to school

The metrics dashboard uses indicators from the Centers for Disease Control to help school divisions and communities better understand the risk of introduction and transmission of COVID-19 in schools. The CDC and VHD suggest school officials use indicators, such as the total number of new cases per 100,000 persons and the percentage of positive cases during the past 14 days, to support their decision-making and planning process for reopening schools.

As of Tuesday, the dashboard indicated that for Lynchburg City Schools, the total number of new cases per 100,000 persons within the last 14 days was 304.4 and placed the division in the “highest risk” category for transmission in schools. The second indicator, percentage of positive cases within the last 14 days, was 6.3% as of Tuesday, placing the division in the “moderate risk” category.

The third metric is the division’s ability to implement five mitigation strategies. The VHD suggests divisions evaluate their ability to enforce correct and consistent use of masks, social distancing, hygiene, disinfecting and contact tracing.