Developer plans boutique hotel at historic Jones Memorial Library site

A developer has purchased the Jones Memorial Library building at 434 Rivermont Avenue with the intention of developing a boutique hotel to complement the existing historical structure.

Library Holdings, LLC submitted a rezoning application to the city of Lynchburg to rezone two and a half acres from B-4C, Urban Commercial district (conditional) and High Density Residential (R-4) to Urban Commercial (B-4) to allow for the use of an existing building as a hotel as well as the construction of a new building and parking facility.

According to planning documents, Library Holding's development team consists of "talented individuals with many years of experience in designing, building, and managing a variety of quality projects, many of which have been hotels, that greatly enhance their surrounding environments."

Together with local design firm CJMW and engineering firm Hurt & Proffitt, the goal with the property is to develop a destination resort with about 90 guest rooms, three restaurants, a lounge, bar and spa.

In an effort to enhance local business and create a place for families to spend time together, there will also be a space for a farmers market on the grounds and in the winter, the same area will be converted into an ice-skating rink, plans indicate. The library and related buildings will be decorated for the holidays too.

The project would also use properties behind the library at 442, 440, 434, 426 and 422 Victoria Avenue.

Two of the buildings on Victoria Avenue would used for parking, guest rooms and an event center while three others will be used for hotel amenities.

"The boutique hotel will be modest in size so as to blend in graciously within the existing property and to enhance the City of Lynchburg," planning documents state.

Developers wrote to the city that their project "plans to preserve the original envelope and appearance of the building while repurposing its full potential for the 21st century by creating a terminus for locals and visitors to gather for events routine and special."

"We believe the result will create a local sensation that will entice visitors from all the surrounding cities and the greater region to add the hotel to their bucket list of places to visit, stay, and/or dine," planning documents state. "The Library will have a mix of upscale and casual eateries, bars, and lounge. We will develop the Library and adjacent property into a site-proportionate destination that we expect will be the most photographed and Instagrammed new preservation and development project in Lynchburg."

The project will go to the Lynchburg Planning Commission for consideration and public hearings at 4 p.m. Dec. 14 and to Lynchburg City Council at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 10.