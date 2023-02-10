Roseland-based Devils Backbone Brewing Company will air two commercials, one before and one during, Sunday’s Super Bowl.

Emily Wile, of communications agency Sprouthouse and spokesperson for Devils Backbone, said in an email Thursday the two ads will promote the brewing company’s Vienna Lager beer and Orange Smash craft canned cocktail.

According to Wile, Vienna Lager will debut a new brand design and is expected to appear on shelves in March.

“With a nod to the great outdoors and hiking culture, the new design and the ad itself will emulate the award-winning brew’s longtime mission of togetherness in nature — with friends and loved ones enjoying a ‘taste of home’ with each other, during the important moments of life that happen every day,” reads a pitch Wile shared with The News & Advance.

“As for Orange Smash, which also aligns with the fun-filled ‘vacation in a can’ nature of the drink, viewers can anticipate joining a beach party with friends, brought to life by Devils Backbone Distilling Co.’s collision of Orange Juice + Smash Vodka.”

Wile said the Super Bowl commercials will be the brewing company's second-ever round of TV ads. Devils Backbone was acquired by Anheuser-Busch in 2016 and is the largest-producing craft brewer in the state. The brew company was reported to be Nelson's third-largest employer during the county's comprehensive plan revision process.

The ad for Vienna Lager will run before the big game in Virginia and the Orange Smash ad will run pre-game in D.C. and in-game throughout Virginia.