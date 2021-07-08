Diamond Hill became home to Lynchburg's elite

But in the 1970s, a group of concerned residents banded together to preserve this unique piece of Lynchburg’s architectural heritage, forming the Diamond Hill Historic Society.

Diamond Hill became the city’s first historic district in 1978, and now is on the Virginia Register and the National Register of Historical Places. The historic district — about 14 blocks, wedged between the U.S. 29 expressway and the heart of downtown — has 111 contributing structures and is the largest of the five historic districts in the city.

Where Diamond Hill got its name is unclear, but the name first appears in advertisements as early as 1825. Some speculated it came from the triangular-shaped lots dotting the community.

“It is quite likely, however, that the area derives its name from Diamond Hill plantation which was established in the late 1700’s or early 1800’s by Edward Lynch, brother of Lynchburg’s founder, John Lynch. Much of Diamond Hill was originally part of the plantation that Edward named for the deposits of white quartz he discovered on his land,” according to the Diamond Hill Historic Society’s website.

Before 1856, the only access to Diamond Hill was via Grace Street. That year, the ladies of Diamond Hill collected money to build a footbridge across the ravine at the foot of Church Street.