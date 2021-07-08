Diamond Hill became home to Lynchburg's elite

Tucked just to the east of Lynchburg’s downtown sits Diamond Hill.
It’s one of those neighborhoods that most residents don’t pass through unless they’re looking for it, but contained within the historic district are some of the city’s most stunning examples of mid-19th century residential architecture.
Following its inception in the mid 1800s, the neighborhood grew to become the place to live for the city’s elite — the mayors and the businessmen.
“Diamond Hill, once one of Lynchburg’s most fashionable residential neighborhoods, enjoyed its greatest prosperity at the turn of the century,” according to the historic district’s application for inclusion in the National Historic Register.
“This period was marked by construction of numerous new residences ranging from speculative builder-rental units to stately, architect-designed townhouses. Prominent businessmen and civic leaders including bankers, tobacco manufacturers, attorneys, mayors, councilmen, and state legislators, clustered in this area along Washington, Clay, Pearl, and Madison streets, erecting large houses for themselves and their families.”
As is the fate of many of Lynchburg’s antebellum neighborhoods, though, those families moved away or died off and a number of the old mansions fell into disrepair or were subdivided into apartments.
But in the 1970s, a group of concerned residents banded together to preserve this unique piece of Lynchburg’s architectural heritage, forming the Diamond Hill Historic Society.
Diamond Hill became the city’s first historic district in 1978, and now is on the Virginia Register and the National Register of Historical Places. The historic district — about 14 blocks, wedged between the U.S. 29 expressway and the heart of downtown — has 111 contributing structures and is the largest of the five historic districts in the city.
Where Diamond Hill got its name is unclear, but the name first appears in advertisements as early as 1825. Some speculated it came from the triangular-shaped lots dotting the community.
“It is quite likely, however, that the area derives its name from Diamond Hill plantation which was established in the late 1700’s or early 1800’s by Edward Lynch, brother of Lynchburg’s founder, John Lynch. Much of Diamond Hill was originally part of the plantation that Edward named for the deposits of white quartz he discovered on his land,” according to the Diamond Hill Historic Society’s website.
Before 1856, the only access to Diamond Hill was via Grace Street. That year, the ladies of Diamond Hill collected money to build a footbridge across the ravine at the foot of Church Street.
Diamond Hill was annexed into the city on Dec. 19, 1870. By 1894, the city filled in the ravine at Horseford Branch to bring trolley service to the hill.
The “golden age” of Diamond Hill started with the land boom in the 1890s, according to the historic society.
“At the end of the 19th century, the Williams-Fletcher families sold a significant portion of their Hill property as part of the grant that led to the founding of Sweet Briar College in 1901. This had a considerable effect in opening additional land for development and fostering the establishment of Diamond Hill as a very desirable and elegant neighborhood.”
The Diamond Hill community flourished until about World War II, when many of the original families had died out or moved to newer neighborhoods. As cars permeated the landscape, many families chose to move further outside the city and those mansion homes soon were cut up into apartments and rooming homes.
In recent decades, though, the community is undergoing a renaissance. Concerned citizens formed the Diamond Hill Historical Society, which has worked to preserve and protect this part of the city’s history.
Grace Lodge
The former Marshall Lodge Hospital sits at the apex of Diamond Hill at 1503 Grace St. Under development into apartments by Rebkee, the hospital served the health care needs of the community until it closed in 2013.
The hospital started in the home of S.W. McCorkle, built sometime prior to 1871 and renovated over the years. The large building facing Grace Street was built in 1921.
“Because the hospital was built at a time when the name ‘hospital’ had bad connotations, everything was done to make the surroundings pleasant,” the application reads. “... The 1921 addition was built with a marble foyer, mahogany reception room, inlaid tile floors, and patient rooms painted in yellows and light blue.”
No records have been located describing the original McCorkle house. The 1921 addition was built by Lynchburg architects Craighill and Cardwell.
Diamond Hill Baptist Church
Diamond Hill Baptist Church on Grace Street is Lynchburg’s second oldest African American church and “was a pivotal local player in the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s,” according to the city.
“Under the leadership of Rev. Virgil Wood, pastor there from 1958 to 1963 and a friend of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the church was an important meeting place where leaders and activists planned campaigns for registering and turning out voters, integrating the city’s schools, desegregating local lunch counters, and protesting discriminatory hiring practices, among similar activities.”
The church was built in 1886 in the late Gothic Revival style, and later remodeled in 1903, and expanded in 1993.
515 13th St.
Joshua and Maria Rolf purchased their very vertical brick house about three years ago.
Called a Virginia I house, the circa-1848 home is simply a central hall and staircase with one room off each side. The floor plan carries in the basement, first and second floor and even the finished attic.
The house was built for Alexander Simpson, who moved to Lynchburg in 1847 and operated a candle factory at the corner of Clay and 12th streets.
During the Civil War, Simpson contributed to the war efforts by “ministering to the sick and wounded of the Confederate armies and thus endeared himself to his fellow citizens,” according to documents from the Centenary Church where he was a member. The Simpson name remains etched in the front step.
“From what little we have been able to tell of Alexander Simpson is he was a servant-hearted man who really lived a beautiful life serving others,” Joshua previously told The News & Advance. “It’s kind of cool we’ve gotten to be a small part of the legacy of the home that he built.”
517 Washington St.
The Ernest Williams house projects a formal, imposing air from the street, with a massive columned porch and arched windows set in cream-colored brick.
But inside, “it’s just so warm and inviting,” Genevieve Whittemore previously told The News & Advance.
“It’s like living a fairy tale. I never get tired of it. There’s always some detail I see that I haven’t noticed before, which is really remarkable having lived here almost 30 years.”
Built in 1911, the house is “the last of the great Diamond Hill mansions,” S. Allen Chambers wrote in his book, “Lynchburg: An Architectural History.”
“The coupled columns of the portico frame an elegant Palladian entranceway, with glazed front doors protected by iron grills. Inside is a spacious, open series of rooms, embellished with pilasters and large, framed openings.”
At one time, the neighborhood surrounding the Williams house fell into such a state of decline, Chambers wrote, the house “is said to have sold for less than the original cost of the fence.”
Genevieve said two houses once sat on the lot before Williams built his home.
“One of the neighbors across the street said that he tore down two perfectly fine houses to build this monstrosity,” she said with a smile.
602 Washington St.
Julie Neighbors remembers when she first saw the Gothic cottage-style house, with its palatial curved staircase. It was that staircase she couldn’t get out of her head.
“I was just like, ‘Oh my God, I’m falling in love,’” she said of that moment in 1974. “I just love this thing.”
The house is one of only two examples of the Gothic revival style in the city, wrote Chambers.
The story of this house begins in 1852 when Christian Robinson Stabler purchased the lot for $1,750. Stabler, a druggist from Alexandria, built the mid-19th century Gothic cottage that year, Chambers wrote. The Stablers lived in the house until 1870 — the same year it was annexed into the city. It then was purchased by Thomas S. Bocock, who served in the United States Congress from 1847 to 1861 before he became speaker of the Confederate Senate in 1880. The house changed hands several, times eventually becoming apartments until Vernon and Julie Neighbors purchased it in 1974.
Julie and Vernon feel as though they are caretakers of this piece of Lynchburg’s history for a while and in the process, the family has added their own lifetime of memories to the collection of stories those old walls could tell.
700 Pearl St.
William and Mary Kathryn McIntosh are history buffs.
William taught English and history at West Point and Mary Kathryn, an art history major, found herself enamored with the art in the architecture in Lynchburg’s historic districts.
So it seems only fitting that the couple purchased an antebellum house at 700 Pearl St.
The Italianate antebellum house was built in 1857 as a rental property for William T. Yancey, father of lawyer and politician Robert Yancy. Robert was the subject of Rebecca Yancey Williams memoir, “The Vanishing Virginian,” which became a film released in 1942.
The house’s Italianate details were added after 1901 when tobacconist W.G. Suhling remodeled the house.
“So the people who lived up here were the creme de la creme of Lynchburg at the time,” Mary Kathryn previously told The News & Advance. “If you really go around here, you will see homes of incredibly important people of the time.”
1418 Harrison St.
The circa-1853 house on Harrison Street is another example of Gothic Revival architecture left in Lynchburg. Its companion, built on nearby Washington Street during the same decade, has a different look.
“The outside is not something you see every single day,” owner Sterling Wilder previously told The News & Advance.
Wilder’s house is unique, as S. Allen Chambers writes in his book, “Lynchburg: An Architectural History.” Chambers describes the house as “perky, open and asymmetrical.”
Chambers wrote the identity of the builder is not known but it bears the name of its most “illustrious occupant,” Robert Garlick Hill Kean. Kean, the husband of Thomas Jefferson’s great-granddaughter, served as Lynchburg’s representative to the Congress of the Confederate States of America in November 1861, and later was appointed head of the Bureau of War for the Confederacy.
“The complete history of this house had not yet been ascertained, nor has its builder been identified. Obviously of antebellum vintage, it was not lived in by Kean until after the Civil War. Kean, who came to Lynchburg in 1853, lived at first on Garland Hill,” Chambers wrote.
The house remained in the Kean family until 1885.
PHOTOS: Diamond Hill became home to Lynchburg's elite
