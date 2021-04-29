Diamond Hill home became part of the family

“It’s worked out amazingly,” Joshua said. “We have been able to live independently and we’ve been able to host people from all over the country who come through here, which has been really wonderful.”

Before the pandemic and social distancing set in, the Rolfs would host their church’s small group leaders in their home.

“It’s been a really sweet way to open up our home and kind of give people a personal taste of the downtown Lynchburg community,” Maria said. “It’s really changed the game for this house, just being a lot more functional, and just able to be used for hospitality.”

Joshua added, “I would say downstairs and this level. It’s where the hospitality happens. We get to turn strangers into friends downstairs and we get to turn friends and family on this level.”

The first floor now is the couple’s kitchen and living room space, decorated in a mid-century style, though Joshua noted it’s hard to marry their style with the mid-19th-century style of the house itself.

“That’s been a tension of just how do we decorate?” Joshua said. “How do we keep a style that feels natural to us and that is inherent by us? How do you mesh with the kind of historical beauty and style that this house naturally has without infringing upon it?”