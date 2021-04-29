Diamond Hill home became part of the family

Tucked on the tiny one-lane 13th Street in the Diamond Hill neighborhood is the very vertical brick house of Joshua and Maria Rolf.
Called a Virginia I house, the circa-1848 home is simply a central hall and staircase with one room off each side — nothing more. The floor plan carries in the basement, first and second floor and even the finished attic.
Windows line three sides of each room, reflecting its narrow, vertical nature.
“It’s big when you walk through it, but when you first come in — I mean my gut reaction when I first walked in was there’s no way you could raise a family, even though a really beautiful, wonderful family was living here.
“You can just see the whole footprint and almost reach out and touch the whole thing. But man, you start walking through it and it’s 2,600 or 2,700 square feet.”
The young couple fell in love with the possibilities of the house when they first saw it — space enough for a family with room in the basement for hospitality.
When the Rolfs first moved in, they thought the work ahead of them was simply cosmetic. What the old house had in store for them was a bit more intense.
In the months after the couple moved in, the air conditioning system failed, the roof began to leak and the sewer system taking wastewater from the house stopped working.
And then there were the attic squirrels.
“It was like, ‘Are we living in the money pit?’” Maria said, referring to the 1986 movie about a young couple struggling with a problematic house. “Did we make a huge mistake? It was like everything that could go wrong did, and we just thought, ‘Oh my goodness and we made a huge mistake.’ We really had no idea what we were getting ourselves into.”
But it wasn’t really a mistake, just a learning experience.
“Our family values — we love restoration, it’s a big part of our faith. It’s just who we are and what we’re about and [we] really wanting to be a part of what was just things coming back to life down here.”
The house on 13th Street was built for Alexander Simpson in about 1848.
Simpson was born in 1810 in Turleenan, Ireland, immigrating to the United States in 1842, according to documents from the Centenary Church’s quarterly meeting the year Simpson died.
He first settled in Richmond before moving to Lynchburg in 1846, where he “established himself in a remunerative business, which he prosecuted for many years,” according to the church documents.
In 1847, he moved to Lynchburg where he bought the business of E.J. Folkes, who had started making tallow candles, according to his obituary. Simpson added soap making to the business and operated a factory at the corner of Clay and 12th Streets, and added another building at the corner of Grace and Madison.
During the Civil War, Simpson contributed to the war efforts by “ministering to the sick and wounded of the Confederate armies and thus endeared himself to his fellow citizens.”
Simpson was a trustee and steward of the Centenary Church for more than 50 years and contributed money to its construction.
“Brother Simpson was a remarkable man, not only in his longevity, but in his character. He was devoted and contentious in an unusual degree. He prayed without ceasing, and tried to do all things to the glory of God. He had a marvelous acquaintance with scripture and with Methodist hymnody, and could quote extensively and accurately from both. He was a profoundly serious man, having no sympathy with that flippantcy which is a curse upon our modern life,” according to the church document.
Simpson was married three times and had two daughters. His last bride, Miss Elliott, died two years before him. Simpson’s obituary noted he died at home at age 91. The Simpson name remains etched in the front step.
“From what little we have been able to tell of Alexander Simpson is he was a servant-hearted man who really lived a beautiful life serving others,” Joshua said. “It’s kind of cool we’ve gotten to be a small part of the legacy of the home that he built.”
Maria said from time to time, former residents of the house have stopped by to mention just how meaningful the house was to them. One former resident talked about holding Bible study in that house and how they would pray over the city from the back deck.
Maria attended Liberty University and fell in love with the Hill City. Joshua was raised in Hawaii. The couple fell in love long distance while she lived in Texas and decided to marry in 2016 after having only seen each other 11 times over the course of 14 months.
They initially settled in Texas, where Maria was living at the time, but soon decided to move to Lynchburg.
Maria said the couple shopped for their home by checking real estate listings seemingly 100 times a day. For a while, they didn’t see anything that really reflected what they wanted — a house with enough space to operate an Airbnb, located near the heart of downtown Lynchburg.
That is, until the Simpson house went on the market. Maria and Josh said the house wasn’t in bad shape, but like most 170-year-old homes, there’s still work to be done.
“I think we’re realizing everybody that buys a historic home just passes on the work that still needs to be done to the next people, who then take it over and so on,” Maria said.
Joshua added, “We kind of took the baton from the families who had worked on this before and they had worked on it substantially.”
Maria said they closed on the house in 2018, and right after they moved in every major system on the house failed.
“I think the value that we have as a family is of restoration,” Joshua said, “and this house kind of metaphorically plays into that to a degree.”
Maria works with an organization called Impact Living Services, which mentors children who are aging out of foster care, offering them housing options through the Fostering Futures Program.
Joshua said his bride has a “huge heart for at-risk kids who’ve come from fragmented and broken situations.”
“In a way, kind of, metaphorically this house felt like that a little bit,” Joshua said. “I mean, so many people had invested in this house, like they’ve invested in these kids, and we just kind of have taken the baton and added on to it and brought some love to it. It’s been hard. It’s been expensive but it’s really been beautiful, we really love it.”
The Simpson house marks the first time the Rolfs have owned an historic home and they have been learning to adapt to the curveballs it brings.
“It’s been really fun to learn a whole new set of skills,” he said, who added he never would have considered himself a skilled carpenter.
So when it came time to craft a first-floor kitchen, Joshua enlisted the help of his three cousins — a home restorer, cabinetmaker and a drywall installer.
The process involved closing off the original door and breaking out a portion of a load bearing wall to open up the space. That left behind a gap in the old wood flooring where that wall once stood.
For months they pondered over just how they would fill that space. And then one day, Joshua thought an old wooden ski left behind in the shed would do the trick. So he learned how to form that ski into a low-profile threshold.
“You’re just not going to learn a skill like that in another home,” Joshua said. “There’s just so many oddities to the process.”
Part of keeping a 170-year-old house intact is handling the problems before they grow out of control — like the $20,000 sewer pipe splintered apart by time and trees. Luckily, the backhoe and crews to dig up the yard were covered by insurance.
And right when life in their home was starting to feel normal, the pandemic hit.
“It feels like we’ve invested so much in this place and like half of the investment is proactive, creating a kitchen, creating bathrooms,” he said. “Half of it is reactive. It’s just protecting the house. We need to fix the soffit so there’s no squirrels.”
In the basement, which is where the original kitchen sat, the couple has crafted an Airbnb space consisting of a bedroom, bathroom and an eat-in kitchen space.
“It’s worked out amazingly,” Joshua said. “We have been able to live independently and we’ve been able to host people from all over the country who come through here, which has been really wonderful.”
Before the pandemic and social distancing set in, the Rolfs would host their church’s small group leaders in their home.
“It’s been a really sweet way to open up our home and kind of give people a personal taste of the downtown Lynchburg community,” Maria said. “It’s really changed the game for this house, just being a lot more functional, and just able to be used for hospitality.”
Joshua added, “I would say downstairs and this level. It’s where the hospitality happens. We get to turn strangers into friends downstairs and we get to turn friends and family on this level.”
The first floor now is the couple’s kitchen and living room space, decorated in a mid-century style, though Joshua noted it’s hard to marry their style with the mid-19th-century style of the house itself.
“That’s been a tension of just how do we decorate?” Joshua said. “How do we keep a style that feels natural to us and that is inherent by us? How do you mesh with the kind of historical beauty and style that this house naturally has without infringing upon it?”
On the living room wall hangs Maria’s Christmas present — an 1877 map of Lynchburg with the footprints of each of the houses, including their own. On the opposite wall are black silhouettes of the continents splayed out in a world map. Joshua works for an organization that helps churches send resources to communities around the world in need.
The two rooms of the second floor serves as the Rolfs’ master suite, and the finished attic above has been converted to an office and a children’s room. The couple now are certified foster parents with a room ready for a child in need.
On the kitchen wall hangs three handcrafted pottery pieces with images of each of their homes.
The house the couple had in Texas looked quite similar to its neighbors, but in Diamond Hill, each home is different.
“The house becomes a member of your family,” Maria said. “You just sort of have to take care of it, and all of its funny little quirks and oddities and just sort of grow to love it. It’s a lot to keep up with, and I mean, we’ve only been here, not even three years and we’ve done a lot more work than we anticipated.”
Joshua added, “You think of it as, like Maria said, almost like a family member and so when something comes up, your first thought is probably we got to fix that. You kind of develop an attachment to the home.”
PHOTOS: Diamond Hill home became part of the family
Tucked on the tiny one-lane 13th Street in the Diamond Hill neighborhood is the very vertical brick house of Joshua and Maria Rolf.
Called a Virginia I house, the circa-1848 home is simply a central hall and staircase with one room off each side — nothing more. The floor plan carries in the basement, first and second floor and even the finished attic.