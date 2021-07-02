Diesel fuel spill closes part of Commerce Street

Commerce Street between 9th and 13th streets is closed this afternoon to all traffic until further notice due to a diesel fuel spill spanning that section.

According to Erin Hawkins, a water quality manager with the Lynchburg Department of Water Resources, diesel fuel leaked from the punctured fuel tank of a privately owned dump truck.

As of 1:45 p.m., crews with the water resources department were on stand by, waiting for cleanup crews to arrive from Waynesboro and Roanoke. The cleanup company was contracted by the owners of the dump truck.

Oil-Dri, a substance that resembles cat litter and is specifically for soaking up oil, had been spread on some sections of the road to absorb a portion of the fuel.

Commerce Street is a few hundred feet up from the James River, but Hawkins said no diesel fuel entered the river.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.