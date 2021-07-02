 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Diesel fuel spill closes part of Commerce Street
top story

Diesel fuel spill closes part of Commerce Street

Commerce Street between 9th and 13th streets is closed this afternoon to all traffic until further notice due to a diesel fuel spill spanning that section. 

According to Erin Hawkins, a water quality manager with the Lynchburg Department of Water Resources, diesel fuel leaked from the punctured fuel tank of a privately owned dump truck.

As of 1:45 p.m., crews with the water resources department were on stand by, waiting for cleanup crews to arrive from Waynesboro and Roanoke. The cleanup company was contracted by the owners of the dump truck. 

Oil-Dri, a substance that resembles cat litter and is specifically for soaking up oil, had been spread on some sections of the road to absorb a portion of the fuel. 

Commerce Street is a few hundred feet up from the James River, but Hawkins said no diesel fuel entered the river.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Child of Miami firefighter among collapse victims

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Photojournalist

Kendall Warner is a photojournalist raised in Northern Virginia and has been with The News & Advance since July 2020. She graduated from Western Kentucky University with a degree in photojournalism and minor in political science.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert