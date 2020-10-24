"Dirty work": Volunteers show up to help Lynchburg Grows prep new greenhouses

"We rely heavily on our volunteers and they are a huge part of what we do," Blades said. "This might seem like nothing, but helping us fill the beds with compost helps us feed people in our community. It’s a huge task, it’s a huge undertaking, and we can’t do it alone."

More daunting is the task being undertaken later that morning and into the coming weeks — sifting rows and rows of beds in the new greenhouses to prepare the soil for planting. With massive sieves, volunteers work in teams to sort the soil from gravel and rocks that are slowing down the process.

St. Johns has long had a relationship with the organization, and rents a dedicated greenhouse on the property tended to by its volunteers, donating 100% of the vegetables volunteers grow.

On Saturday, Alex Sayer picked her way through the narrow aisles in one of the greenhouses, maneuvering a wheelbarrows back toward the compost.

She volunteers weekly with her grandfather to care for the vegetables in the St. John's greenhouse.

A stay-at-home mom who knew she wanted to spend her time wisely, Sayer said it was important to invest her passion back into the community. Before this, she didn't have a green thumb, she said, and killed nearly every houseplant she touched.