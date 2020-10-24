"Dirty work": Volunteers show up to help Lynchburg Grows prep new greenhouses

Just off Fort Avenue, the seven-acre urban farm and its nine greenhouses are a shock of green tucked behind neighborhoods and the city stadium complex.
About a dozen volunteers trundled wheelbarrows up a grassy slope Saturday morning at the Lynchburg Grows property. Center stage was a massive pile of compost, about 160 cubic yards of steaming organic matter.
"I'm trying to make this mountain into a molehill," said Tom Eppes, Jr., shoveling compost into a wheelbarrow to be taken into one of several greenhouses and piled into beds being "put to sleep" for the winter.
"We can put the richness that our Lord has given us all over the place into a place that becomes productive."
Eppes is one of several volunteers with St. John's Episcopal Church who have dedicated their morning to helping prepare the two new greenhouses Lynchburg Grows recently constructed using money from its ongoing capital campaign. The new greenhouses are replacing structures that had been around for decades, built onto the existing foundations.
Installed with heating systems and soil irrigation, the 36 by 200-foot greenhouses cost about $40,000 each to be constructed, a massive undertaking that's only one part of the ambitious capital campaign project list.
Lynchburg Grows Executive Director Shelley Blades said the greenhouses will help the organization continue its mission to feed people year round, and through the help of volunteers, a project that would have taken Lynchburg Grows employees more than a week to do — spreading the compost over rows of beds — will be done in an hour.
"We rely heavily on our volunteers and they are a huge part of what we do," Blades said. "This might seem like nothing, but helping us fill the beds with compost helps us feed people in our community. It’s a huge task, it’s a huge undertaking, and we can’t do it alone."
More daunting is the task being undertaken later that morning and into the coming weeks — sifting rows and rows of beds in the new greenhouses to prepare the soil for planting. With massive sieves, volunteers work in teams to sort the soil from gravel and rocks that are slowing down the process.
St. Johns has long had a relationship with the organization, and rents a dedicated greenhouse on the property tended to by its volunteers, donating 100% of the vegetables volunteers grow.
On Saturday, Alex Sayer picked her way through the narrow aisles in one of the greenhouses, maneuvering a wheelbarrows back toward the compost.
She volunteers weekly with her grandfather to care for the vegetables in the St. John's greenhouse.
A stay-at-home mom who knew she wanted to spend her time wisely, Sayer said it was important to invest her passion back into the community. Before this, she didn't have a green thumb, she said, and killed nearly every houseplant she touched.
After more than six months in the greenhouse, she's getting the hang of it — and said her grandfather even allotted her her own bed to care for in the greenhouse. To start, she grew cabbages and explained, laughing, that it caught her off guard to find a cabbage plant in bloom looks disarmingly similar to the Demogorgon monster in Stranger Things.
She helped initiate a program to provide weekly veggies to the Miller Home for Girls in Lynchburg, and is harvesting vegetables to bring to them and other affordable housing developments in the city.
"It's going to be dirty," Sayer said of the soil sifting. Her husband and family volunteered to help out in previous weeks and came home head-to-toe a different color.
Blades said after the soil sifting, Lynchburg Grows employees will first plant cover crops in the new greenhouses — likely clover to be tilled back into the soil, providing nutrients and prepping it for future planting.
"It comes back to our mission: to provide access to healthy vegetables," she said. "It doesn’t matter what your socioeconomic status is or where you live or what color your skin is or how you identify, food should be for everyone."
Blades welcomes any help community members are willing to give, and next week Lynchburg Grows is hosting a Halloween volunteer day with a big push to get the soil sifting job done.
Bunny and Anne Wood, also volunteers with St. Johns, said Lynchburg Grows sets a great example for the community, and they're happy to be able to do their part.
"All they need is time," Anne Wood said. "And we've got some time to give."
