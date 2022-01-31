District 7 representative of Bedford County school board announces resignation

District 7 representative on the Bedford County School Board, Martin Leamy, announced his resignation, effective Monday.

In a public statement posted on his Facebook page, Leamy said he has steadily been taking on more roles with several volunteer organizations over the past year, and has found himself “overcommitted.”

Leamy said in his statement that he had been considering stepping down from the school board for "many months." He chose to wait until the new board was seated and settled following last November’s elections, in which two newcomers were elected to the board.

"I believe there is no time like the present to step down to allow another to serve as District 7 Representative. To all who supported me over the years, I thank you deeply," Leamy said in his statement.

Ryan Edwards, public relations coordinator for Bedford County Public Schools, confirmed Leamy’s resignation.

Applications for a new District 7 school board representative will soon become available and be accepted as the board seeks to fill the vacancy. The district includes Liberty High School, and the Goode area.

The school board chair Susan Kirby, who represents District 6, and vice chair Marcus Hill of District 4 are scheduled to meet with the division's attorney on Wednesday to discuss next steps, Edwards said in an email. More details will be forthcoming after this meeting.

