Doctors, civic leaders urge Lynchburg minority groups to register for vaccine

“There’s not a whole lot of vaccine to go around,” Elliot said. “It's going to take some time. However, there is an army of vaccinators out there.”

Elliot said Centra is working with local governments to hold mass vaccination events once more vaccine doses become available. The health system eventually hopes to vaccinate between 2,000 to 3,000 a day at the yet-to-be-determined sites.

Dr. Chris Lewis, Centra's vice president of medical affairs, cited studies that show the currently-available vaccines are extremely effective at preventing infections, as well as preventing serious illness among those who contract the virus.

The vaccines “protect you quite well from getting COVID. It's not perfect. There is still a risk of getting it,” Lewis said. “But even if you get it, you don’t seem to get nearly as sick as you would without a vaccine.”

Lewis said the vaccine is safe to take for the vast majority of the population, including pregnant women. He noted, however, that individuals with a history of serious allergic reactions to medication and vaccines should consult with a doctor before taking the vaccine.