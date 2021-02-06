Doctors, civic leaders urge Lynchburg minority groups to register for vaccine

In an effort to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations among minority groups in the Lynchburg region, local doctors, nurses and civic leaders this week ramped up their campaign to ease concerns and to dispel myths about the newly developed vaccines.
“The African-American community, specifically in this country, has been particularly affected by the disease,” said Dr. Winifred Agard, a veteran emergency room physician at Lynchburg General Hospital, who, at a town hall event Wednesday organized by Centra Health, urged minority residents to register for a vaccine.
Black Americans are 1.4 times more likely to catch COVID-19 than their white neighbors, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. They are also 3.7 times more likely to be hospitalized and 2.8 more likely to die from the disease.
In the Lynchburg and the bordering counties, Black residents have been disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus, according to state demographic data. Though Black residents make up just 17% of the region’s total population, they account for nearly a quarter of the area’s 173 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
Health officials are hoping to close the racial disparity gap by alleviating skepticism about the virus among minority groups in the region, particularly Black residents. During a series of two panel discussions, health professionals and civic leaders extolled the benefits of the vaccine and answered questions about the distribution process.
Leland Melvin, a retired astronaut and Lynchburg native, urged local residents to trust the newly developed vaccines, likening the medical breakthrough to the seemingly miraculous achievement of human space flight.
“We all have to get vaccinated or it's going to keep circulating around and take us all out,” he said. “It's important that this entire community gets vaccinated.”
Melvin, one of the Hill City’s most famous residents, recounted his own experience with the virus during one of the event’s two panel discussions, which also featured a retired teacher and police officer who contracted COVID-19 last year.
Melvin said his 83-year-old mother was recently hospitalized with the virus and spent a week isolated at Lynchburg General Hospital before recovering. He described the emotional pain of leaving his mother at the hospital while not knowing if he would see her alive again. He credited her recovery to the team of doctors and nurses who relied on the most up-to-date medical procedures to keep her safe.
“Science does matter,” he said.
Asked if Black residents are right to be skeptical of the vaccine, Dr. Michael Elliot, Centra’s senior vice president and chief transformation officer, said they were correct to be wary of any new medical advancement due to a long history of unethical treatment of Black patients.
Elliot, a pharmacist, pointed to the Tuskegee Syphilis Study, during which Black residents were lied to by government doctors for decades about the medical treatment they received, and the experience of Henrietta Lacks, a Black woman whose cancer cells were used for scientific research without her knowledge or consent.
“There is great reason to be hesitant about many things in the medical field,” Elliot said. However, this vaccine is not one of them. The light of day has been shone on every part of the process.”
Elliot, who spoke during a panel of Centra doctors and nurses, encouraged residents to register for a vaccine online with the Virginia Department of Health. He also suggested that individuals with a primary care provider contact their doctor to learn about their plans for vaccinating patients.
Health officials have warned it may be months before all 260,000 residents in the Central Virginia Health District, which includes Lynchburg and the neighboring counties, are inoculated. The state is currently allocating about 3,000 vaccine doses to the district each week.
As of Thursday, more than 23,000 vaccine doses have been administered and about 5,000 people have been fully vaccinated in the health district, according to the state health department.
“There’s not a whole lot of vaccine to go around,” Elliot said. “It's going to take some time. However, there is an army of vaccinators out there.”
Elliot said Centra is working with local governments to hold mass vaccination events once more vaccine doses become available. The health system eventually hopes to vaccinate between 2,000 to 3,000 a day at the yet-to-be-determined sites.
Dr. Chris Lewis, Centra's vice president of medical affairs, cited studies that show the currently-available vaccines are extremely effective at preventing infections, as well as preventing serious illness among those who contract the virus.
The vaccines “protect you quite well from getting COVID. It's not perfect. There is still a risk of getting it,” Lewis said. “But even if you get it, you don’t seem to get nearly as sick as you would without a vaccine.”
Lewis said the vaccine is safe to take for the vast majority of the population, including pregnant women. He noted, however, that individuals with a history of serious allergic reactions to medication and vaccines should consult with a doctor before taking the vaccine.
As the community waits for vaccine production to ramp up, Lewis called on residents to have patience and to continue to adhere to basic coronavirus precautions.
“The best we know to protect against COVID across all races is the safe behaviors we’ve done, essentially, from the beginning: distancing, masking and handwashing,” he said. “What was true in the beginning is still true.”
Each of Virginia’s health districts is responsible for determining how best to safely and efficiently administer their allotments of COVID-19 vaccines in their areas based on their partners and resources.