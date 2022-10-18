 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dollar General opening soon in former Walgreens

Dollar General

A new Dollar General store is planned to open this fall in Forest.

 Rachael Smith

A Dollar General store is currently under construction at the intersection of U.S. 221 nd Enterprise Drive, where a Walgreens once was.

At this time, a store opening is slated for fall 2022, but a Dollar General spokesperson said construction progress may alter that date. 

"Our customers are at the center of all that we do, and meeting customers’ needs is Dollar General’s top priority when choosing store locations," the spokesperson said via email.

"In selecting store sites, we take a number of factors into consideration, carefully evaluating each potential new store location to ensure we can continue to meet our customers’ price, value and selection needs. We further strive to provide convenience for customers who may not have affordable nearby retail options."

The store, at 17421 Forest Drive in Forest, will employ approximately 6 to 10 people.

 

