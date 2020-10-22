Don Davis: 2020 has been a good year for mushrooms

This year has been good for mushrooms, toadstools and other kinds of fungi. They thrive on heavy rainfall.
Q. I have attached a photo of some fungi that are growing where I used to have a sweet gum tree. I had them last year also and scraped them up and put them in the garbage. I was going to dig these up too but they are pretty tenacious, and so I am wondering about just leaving them to peter out naturally. I am concerned about this because I have a teenage neighbor who sometimes mows my lawn, and I want to avoid any possible danger when he goes over these fungi and parts of them get chopped up and disseminated.
— K.T., Lynchburg
A. Leaving the fungal fruiting bodies to go away naturally probably is the best approach. Decay fungi exist as a fine textured web of mycelium in the soil and digging up their above ground fruiting bodies will never eliminate them. They will keep growing as long as your sweet gum tree’s rotting root system contains the elements needed for their survival. Chopping them up with a lawn mower should present no serious hazard. Chunks and particles of chopped fungi disseminated by your lawnmower are not going to cause additional fungal growth.
Q. My driveway runs down a hill, and drainage was not well addressed by the developer, so I dug a ditch to give a better path for the water to follow. The previous owner planted crepe myrtles all the way down the hill parallel to the road, about six feet in. Those trees now are easily more than 50 feet tall, and in order to create the ditch I had to chop lots of their roots. Since then, I noticed the edge of my ditch is now sprouting more crepe myrtles. I don’t need more growth. It makes sense that if I cut them all they will still grow back. And if I use some vegetation killer, I may harm those trees. How do I prevent sprout development without harming the existing tree line?
— N.K., Madison Heights
A. Preventing sprouts is going to be difficult. You could cover the area with a heavy-duty grade of landscape fabric plus a layer of rocks and then crepe myrtle sprouts most likely will find a way to grow up through them. Another option is a sprout inhibiting spray called Sucker Punch (not available locally). Applying a weed killer definitely is not the answer, as it most likely would injure or kill your crepe myrtle trees. Perhaps physical control with a string trimmer and pruning clippers is gong to be the only practical way to deal with your excessive growth.
Q. How do you get rid of monkey grass or liriope?
— D.H., Lynchburg
A. You could advertise it in the newspaper or on Freecycle.org and let others dig up your liriope and take it away to plant in their yards. Spraying with a weed killer containing glyphosate also works.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.