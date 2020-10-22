Don Davis: 2020 has been a good year for mushrooms

This year has been good for mushrooms, toadstools and other kinds of fungi. They thrive on heavy rainfall.

Q. I have attached a photo of some fungi that are growing where I used to have a sweet gum tree. I had them last year also and scraped them up and put them in the garbage. I was going to dig these up too but they are pretty tenacious, and so I am wondering about just leaving them to peter out naturally. I am concerned about this because I have a teenage neighbor who sometimes mows my lawn, and I want to avoid any possible danger when he goes over these fungi and parts of them get chopped up and disseminated.

— K.T., Lynchburg

A. Leaving the fungal fruiting bodies to go away naturally probably is the best approach. Decay fungi exist as a fine textured web of mycelium in the soil and digging up their above ground fruiting bodies will never eliminate them. They will keep growing as long as your sweet gum tree’s rotting root system contains the elements needed for their survival. Chopping them up with a lawn mower should present no serious hazard. Chunks and particles of chopped fungi disseminated by your lawnmower are not going to cause additional fungal growth.