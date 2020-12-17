Don Davis: 2020 was a challenging year for gardeners

Squash and cucumber plants fared better than the peppers with only minor frost injury. Whitmore covered Jubilee's tomato plants with plastic pots and they came through with just a few frozen leaf tips.

Rains continued through June. As a result, lawns developed the dinner plate-size brownish pink spots caused by red thread disease.

Tomatoes approached maturity and began to ripen in July. That is when rainfall stopped for the next month and almost every day was a roasting 90 to 100 degrees.

Just as most of our tomatoes started to ripen, August began with four inches of rain in one day.

The result was widespread splitting and rotting of precious tomato fruit. Both green and ripe tomatoes were affected.

Watermelon seeds rotted in the wet soil at the Boys and Girls Club garden so Klawa Thresher and other Master Gardeners replanted with watermelon plants. They produced melons that cracked open and rotted due to excessive rain.

Roma bean seeds rotted in the saturated ground at DePaul Community Resources where Kay Taylor and other Master Gardeners faced an abundance of garden weeds. They took control of the situation by covering the ground with cardboard topped with a layer of wood chips.