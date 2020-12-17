Don Davis: 2020 was a challenging year for gardeners

Weather and the pandemic made 2020 a challenging time to attempt gardening. Extreme environmental conditions were common, a possible result of climate change.
We had a mild winter with no measurable snowfall. After that, the growing season stayed cool except for July.
The pandemic hit just as spring began, and many people stuck at home in isolation turned to gardening for food security, stress relief and yard improvement. Retailers set records for huge sales of seeds, plants and supplies.
Lynchburg's Master Gardener volunteers shifted gears as they adapted to the new pandemic reality with no adults or children able to participate in their community garden programs. However, they donned masks, stayed six feet apart and kept on growing vegetable crops in an effort to help local food outlets such as Daily Bread, Neighbors Helping Neighbors, Pearson Cancer Center and Lynchburg Grows.
Spring was rainy. Crops and plants never got too dry.
Conditions remained good at tomato planting time. After that, we had two frosts in May, putting tomatoes and many other plants at risk.
Mary Kay Whitmore reported a "polar vortex on Mothers Day" in the Master Gardener program garden at Jubilee Family Center. Most of their pepper plants died in the cold snap, although she protected them with shredded leaves and straw.
Squash and cucumber plants fared better than the peppers with only minor frost injury. Whitmore covered Jubilee's tomato plants with plastic pots and they came through with just a few frozen leaf tips.
Rains continued through June. As a result, lawns developed the dinner plate-size brownish pink spots caused by red thread disease.
Tomatoes approached maturity and began to ripen in July. That is when rainfall stopped for the next month and almost every day was a roasting 90 to 100 degrees.
Just as most of our tomatoes started to ripen, August began with four inches of rain in one day.
The result was widespread splitting and rotting of precious tomato fruit. Both green and ripe tomatoes were affected.
Watermelon seeds rotted in the wet soil at the Boys and Girls Club garden so Klawa Thresher and other Master Gardeners replanted with watermelon plants. They produced melons that cracked open and rotted due to excessive rain.
Roma bean seeds rotted in the saturated ground at DePaul Community Resources where Kay Taylor and other Master Gardeners faced an abundance of garden weeds. They took control of the situation by covering the ground with cardboard topped with a layer of wood chips.
Children at Jubilee Family Center took home 650 pounds of produce, mainly potatoes, corn, cucumbers and tomatoes. Master Gardeners grew 20 luffa gourds, also known as the vegetable sponge.
A large group of Master Gardeners worked at Davis Instructional Garden at Humankind, producing 1,400 pounds of food to donate. Rainy weather made their Johnsongrass grow luxuriantly.
Frost came much later than usual. It hit the Jubilee garden and most others on Nov. 17, while the usual date is about Oct. 27.
