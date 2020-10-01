Don Davis: A few chores left in the garden this month

Planting ranks first on the list of gardening chores for October. This is a perfect time to plant various ornamentals as well as some essential members of the onion family.
Frost is nothing to worry about if you are planting, but it could be a serious problem for any houseplants or tomatoes you may have outdoors. While the average date of Lynchburg’s first frost of fall is Oct. 27, it can happen at any time.
Leaving your Christmas cactus exposed to cool weather on a porch causes it to set flower buds. Most other houseplants, except geraniums, now are ready to come inside where night temperatures stay above 60 degrees.
One reason for planting trees and shrubbery in October is their roots will have many months to get established before the plants are subjected to a hot, dry summer. Another is you do not need to water them very much in the cooler weather.
One bush to consider planting is fall-blooming camellia. Many hybrids are available in white and shades of pink, growing 10 feet tall and flowering for a six week period every autumn.
You can design and plant a perennial flower garden this time of year. Divisions taken from clumps of iris, daylily and peony, as well as perennials you purchase locally or by mail order will grow well if planted now.
Pansy planting continues this month. These fragrant flowers often survive winter and bloom heavily throughout spring.
Bulbs are a hot commodity right now. The planting season for tulip, daffodil, crocus, hyacinth, grape hyacinth, snow drops, allium and lilies is upon us.
You may have heard bulbs contain all the nutrients needed for flowering and all you have to do is plant them. While that may be true, you still need to fertilize their soil at planting time if you expect the bulbs to continue flowering into future years.
A new trend is planting blends or combinations of bulbs that bloom at the same time, creating maximum visual impact. Among the bulb sellers offering them are Bluestone Perennials and Colorblends.
A healthy diet must include onion family members and this month is the season for planting shallot and garlic. The harvest occurs in July, if you set the cloves a few inches apart and two inches deep in fertile garden or container soil.
You also could sow seeds of spinach, turnip, kale and collard, knowing October is rather late. Fortunately, they are good to eat at any stage of growth — especially when immature.
Grass planting season comes to an end Oct. 15, more or less. If you sow grass seed after that time there is no guarantee it will have enough warmth to germinate and produce healthy grass seedlings before cold weather comes.
Shady areas are ideal for the so called fine fescues: hard fescue, sheep fescue and creeping red fescue, and perhaps some Kentucky bluegrass. Sunny lawns will do better with a tall fescue and Kentucky bluegrass mixture.
Don Davis is a retired Virginia Cooperative Extension agent. He can be reached at dodavis2@vt.edu.
Don Davis is a retired Virginia Cooperative Extension agent. He can be reached at dodavis2@vt.edu.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.