Don Davis: A few chores left in the garden this month

Planting ranks first on the list of gardening chores for October. This is a perfect time to plant various ornamentals as well as some essential members of the onion family.

Frost is nothing to worry about if you are planting, but it could be a serious problem for any houseplants or tomatoes you may have outdoors. While the average date of Lynchburg’s first frost of fall is Oct. 27, it can happen at any time.

Leaving your Christmas cactus exposed to cool weather on a porch causes it to set flower buds. Most other houseplants, except geraniums, now are ready to come inside where night temperatures stay above 60 degrees.

One reason for planting trees and shrubbery in October is their roots will have many months to get established before the plants are subjected to a hot, dry summer. Another is you do not need to water them very much in the cooler weather.

One bush to consider planting is fall-blooming camellia. Many hybrids are available in white and shades of pink, growing 10 feet tall and flowering for a six week period every autumn.

You can design and plant a perennial flower garden this time of year. Divisions taken from clumps of iris, daylily and peony, as well as perennials you purchase locally or by mail order will grow well if planted now.