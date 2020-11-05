Don Davis: Advice on eliminating weeds and boosting flowers

Flowers and weeds have been on the minds of readers. As you would expect they want more of one and less of the other.
Q. I have two plants in a garden area that both have outgrown their space. They now are significantly larger than shown in my photos taken a few years ago. Can I safely divide them to transplant part of each to another location without harming the entire plant? One is a hardy hibiscus and the other is a butterfly bush. Thank you in advance for any advice or recommendations you may be able to offer.
— H.A., Madison Heights
A. Your proposed method of propagation may not work with a butterfly bush unless it has some basal sprouts or low lying stems that have rooted into the soil. A more reliable way to propagate this plant is by rooting stem cuttings in a pot of soil next spring or summer. What you have in mind should work quite well for the hardy pink hibiscus in your flower bed. The thing to do is take a sturdy shovel to your hibiscus next spring when its new growth is only six inches tall. Your goal is to carve off a small clump with both roots and stems from the outer portion of the plant.
Q. Is it OK to use Roundup in my tomato garden spot in the off season?
— D.H., Lynchburg
A. That is permissible according to the product’s label. It specifies applications are acceptable and legal when there are no vegetables growing in your garden.
On the other hand, there is no good reason to use chemicals, such as Roundup, if you have a small garden where weeding with a hoe or rototiller is not too difficult.
Roundup ends up in soil and plants when sprayed in gardens. Its active ingredient, glyphosate, becomes bound tightly by soil particles to prevent leaching, and glyphosate eventually breaks down to other chemicals. The time needed for half of the glyphosate you apply to break down after you spray the weeds ranges from one to 174 days.
Microbes in soil cause this chemical to break down or degrade into a variety of other chemicals, mainly AMPA (aminomethylphosphoric acid). To avoid introducing chemicals to the soil where you grow food, you could save the Roundup for poison ivy and wiregrass in your yard and use other means to deal with weeds in your tomato garden. Or you could go ahead and spray, knowing that Roundup is regulated by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and it has been in use since 1974.
Q. Do you recommend using rubber mulch?
— S.H., Lynchburg
A. Recycling old car tires always is a good idea but it does not make the best mulch. Unlike organic mulches made of tree leaves and wood particles, they do not feed earthworms or beneficial soil microbes as they decompose. They also contain undesirable materials, such as plasticizers, and heavy metals, such as chromium, copper, zinc and cadmium.
Don Davis is a retired Virginia Cooperative Extension agent. He can be reached at dodavis2@vt.edu.
Don Davis is a retired Virginia Cooperative Extension agent. He can be reached at dodavis2@vt.edu.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.