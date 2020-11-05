Don Davis: Advice on eliminating weeds and boosting flowers

Flowers and weeds have been on the minds of readers. As you would expect they want more of one and less of the other.

Q. I have two plants in a garden area that both have outgrown their space. They now are significantly larger than shown in my photos taken a few years ago. Can I safely divide them to transplant part of each to another location without harming the entire plant? One is a hardy hibiscus and the other is a butterfly bush. Thank you in advance for any advice or recommendations you may be able to offer.

— H.A., Madison Heights

A. Your proposed method of propagation may not work with a butterfly bush unless it has some basal sprouts or low lying stems that have rooted into the soil. A more reliable way to propagate this plant is by rooting stem cuttings in a pot of soil next spring or summer. What you have in mind should work quite well for the hardy pink hibiscus in your flower bed. The thing to do is take a sturdy shovel to your hibiscus next spring when its new growth is only six inches tall. Your goal is to carve off a small clump with both roots and stems from the outer portion of the plant.

Q. Is it OK to use Roundup in my tomato garden spot in the off season?

— D.H., Lynchburg