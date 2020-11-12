Don Davis: Aroids make an adaptable houseplant

Anyone with houseplants probably owns some aroids. Although these members of the araceae plant family come from steamy tropical jungles, they adapt quite well to the low light levels and arid conditions of the average home.
More good houseplants are members of the aroid family than any other. Colorful leaves are the main attraction though some aroids also have flowers to admire.
You can identify aroids by their flowers which resemble a Jack in the pulpit wildflower. They all have a long slender spathe backed by a leafy looking green, white or red spadix.
Philodendrons are the foremost aroids with many kinds available having a wide range of leaf shapes and sizes. Some are climbing vines and others are self-heading shrubby plants.
Three kinds of philodendron are found in stores: heartleaf, tree and hybrids with broad orange, red or purple leaves. Tree or selloum philodendron develops huge leaves and, like most other philodendrons, it has aerial roots that hang several feet downward from its stems in their search for water.
Swiss cheese or hurricane plant has large leaves with cuts and holes in them as though they have been through a wind storm. Also called monstera deliciosa, this giant vine produces edible berries that smell like pineapple.
The striking color patterns of dieffenbachias, such as Tropic Snow and Exotica make them interesting indoor focal points. These robust upright shrubs also known as dumbcane contain poisons, which can paralyze vocal chords if eaten.
Flamingo flower or anthurium has a slender tail-like spadix attached to a thick, waxy spathe of brilliant red. It prefers more light and higher humidity than most homes can offer and anthurium is not as easy to grow as other aroids.
Peace lily or spathiphyllum is one of the most common aroids, growing as a leafy shrub rather than a vine. Its white flowers appear in spring and summer on stalks that rise above its canopy of foliage.
Caladiums come in a riot of colors. Their large heart-shaped leaves can be pink, white, red, green and many combinations of these colors.
Often used outdoors as bedding plants, caladiums produce unsightly flowers, which may be clipped off as they appear. They grow from a tuber, which goes dormant in winter.
Aglaonema or Chinese evergreen is a bushy spreading plant with leaves spotted, splashed and streaked with white, gold, silver and red depending on the variety you purchase. It tolerates low light and neglect almost as well as a plastic plant.
You can grow aglaonema in soil or a glass of water. Its flowers are unattractive so you may want to cut or pull them off when they appear.
Another aroid with amazing tolerance of stress is a vine called devil’s ivy or pothos. Its leaves can be blotched with yellow (Golden pothos) and white (Marble Queen) or solid chartreuse (Neon).
Arrowhead vine or nephthytis is a climbing or trailing plant often found in dish gardens. Its leaves can be green, whitish green, gold or pink.
Don Davis is a retired Virginia Cooperative Extension agent. He can be reached at dodavis2@vt.edu.
