Don Davis: Aroids make an adaptable houseplant

Anyone with houseplants probably owns some aroids. Although these members of the araceae plant family come from steamy tropical jungles, they adapt quite well to the low light levels and arid conditions of the average home.

More good houseplants are members of the aroid family than any other. Colorful leaves are the main attraction though some aroids also have flowers to admire.

You can identify aroids by their flowers which resemble a Jack in the pulpit wildflower. They all have a long slender spathe backed by a leafy looking green, white or red spadix.

Philodendrons are the foremost aroids with many kinds available having a wide range of leaf shapes and sizes. Some are climbing vines and others are self-heading shrubby plants.

Three kinds of philodendron are found in stores: heartleaf, tree and hybrids with broad orange, red or purple leaves. Tree or selloum philodendron develops huge leaves and, like most other philodendrons, it has aerial roots that hang several feet downward from its stems in their search for water.

Swiss cheese or hurricane plant has large leaves with cuts and holes in them as though they have been through a wind storm. Also called monstera deliciosa, this giant vine produces edible berries that smell like pineapple.