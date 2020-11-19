Don Davis: Caring for lawns and plants

Plant and lawn care were the subjects of concern when readers got in touch last week. One of them had a potted nandina bush that planted itself.

Q. You helped me with identifying plants before and I appreciated it. Could you please help me identify this bush and give me some information about it? When to prune it and the best tools to prune it with? As you can see in the attached picture it has grown out of shape.

I would like to cut it back to at least the top of my deck and round it up a bit. Give it a reshaping. I picked it up some time ago and had just left it in the pot. It never got planted in the ground and I am sure the root has grown through the hole in the bottom of the pot.

Anyway, if you could help me with this information, I would greatly appreciate it.

— P.O., Lynchburg

A. Your plant is nandina domestica, also known as heavenly bamboo or simply nandina. This evergreen Asian bush was introduced to America in 1804 and, it has proven to be invasive, with nandina seedlings popping up in natural areas where they are not desirable.