Don Davis: Caring for lawns and plants

Plant and lawn care were the subjects of concern when readers got in touch last week. One of them had a potted nandina bush that planted itself.
Q. You helped me with identifying plants before and I appreciated it. Could you please help me identify this bush and give me some information about it? When to prune it and the best tools to prune it with? As you can see in the attached picture it has grown out of shape.
I would like to cut it back to at least the top of my deck and round it up a bit. Give it a reshaping. I picked it up some time ago and had just left it in the pot. It never got planted in the ground and I am sure the root has grown through the hole in the bottom of the pot.
Anyway, if you could help me with this information, I would greatly appreciate it.
— P.O., Lynchburg
A. Your plant is nandina domestica, also known as heavenly bamboo or simply nandina. This evergreen Asian bush was introduced to America in 1804 and, it has proven to be invasive, with nandina seedlings popping up in natural areas where they are not desirable.
You can trim, clip and prune nandina most any way you want at any time of year and it still will keep on growing. To promote berry production, pruning is best done in early spring. Lopping shears and hand shears will do the job nicely.
Q. Our yard has been taken over by crab grass. This past summer, I had to mow every three or four days. What is the best way to get rid of the crab grass and re-establish fescue?
— S.T., Lynchburg
A. You need to control the crab grass and then replant your lawn at the end of August. One method is to use a hoe or rototiller in summer to eliminate all of it prior to planting fescue. Another option would be multiple applications of pre-emergence weed killer in spring and summer, or just one of Roundup shortly before seeding the fescue.
Q. I just learned of you through an article in The News & Advance. I am desperate for help with my vegetable garden. Can you recommend someone I might contact to to find out about diseases affecting my crops and how I can have my soil tested for pH? It’s too late for this year but, if I am going to garden at all next year, I need to do things right from the beginning.
— K.K., Madison Heights
A. You need the educational resources of Cooperative Extension, which is a service of Virginia Tech and Virginia State. Amherst County’s Extension agriculture position currently is vacant so perhaps you could speak with an agricultural Extension agent in Bedford County (540) 586-7675 or Campbell County (434) 332-9538.
They have the boxes and forms used for soil testing, plus a wide ranging knowledge of crops.
Don Davis is a retired Virginia Cooperative Extension agent. He can be reached at dodavis2@vt.edu.
