Don Davis: Dealing with late summer's bugs

Insects reach their zenith in late summer. While most of them are harmless, some have potential for causing trouble.
Members of the wasp family are good pollinators and they feed on other insects — some of which could be pests. Many wasps are dangerous social insects with hundreds or more individuals living in the same nest.
The largest is the solitary cicada killer, a non-aggressive wasp that digs burrows in sunny areas to lay eggs. It catches annual cicadas to feed its young and takes them underground.
Beetle grubs in your lawn attract the attention of docile scoliid wasps, and this is the time of year you can see them flying around in small groups close to the ground. They kill grubs by laying eggs into their bodies, which are then devoured from within by the wasps' larvae.
While picking tomatoes, you may notice a large green tomato hornworm with what appears to be grains of rice all over its back. These are the pupae of braconid wasps, another harmless variety.
Catching hornworms and getting rid of them usually is a priority if you are growing tomatoes. But the ones showing braconid wasp pupae are better left alone so the baby wasps can complete their development and continue the fight against hornworms in tomato gardens.
Yellow jackets are the worst wasps to encounter, and their vibrant yellow and black color serves as a warning. Thousands of them can inhabit a single nest, and they stand ready to attack, when necessary, to defend themselves.
Their nest can be most anywhere from the base of a bush to open lawn to the edge of a paved area, and it is always best to leave it alone when possible. Yellow jackets get more aggressive than ever as summer goes along and their natural food sources get scarce, so be careful when having meat and sugary drinks at a picnic or when recycling cans and bottles at the local waste management facility.
Bald or white face hornets build a spherical nest grayish in color and bigger than a football, usually hanging in a bush or tree. You can expect to be chased by a swarm of hornets if you get too close or disturb them.
The insects known as bell hornets and giant European hornets can be aggressive or not depending on their mood. You may encounter one or two of them but not a whole nest full at once.
A solitary red and black ant may crawl across your yard or porch. Be on the lookout for it, because late summer is when this venomous wingless wasp called velvet ant or cow killer is most active.
This month's heavy rains gave new life to a mosquito population deprived of wet places in which to breed during July's long hot drought. Be sure to dispose of any tumblers, another name for mosquito larvae, in your birdbath or other places where water collects.
Don Davis is a retired Virginia Cooperative Extension agent. He can be reached at dodavis2@vt.edu.
