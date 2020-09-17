Don Davis: Fall flavors are ready for the picking

Much nutritious garden food is ready for picking in fall. To get the best flavor and texture from cool season vegetables, you need to harvest at the right time.
Beans planted last summer still are producing edible pods in green, yellow and purple. They grow in trusses of six to 10 bean pods on stalks attached to the main body of the plant and all pods do not ripen at the same time.
Harvesting is a matter of holding the bean stalk with one hand and gently pulling upward on pencil-sized pods with your other hand. For best quality, pick your beans before their pods bulge and become tough.
Beet roots turn sweet and deep red as the weather cools off. Their flavor is best when you pull or dig them from the ground with a shovel or fork as they reach the size of a lemon.
Their tops or beet greens also are tender and delicious at this stage of growth. You can add them to tossed salads, stir fries and smoothies.
Broccoli is a large aggregation of flower buds best cut and eaten before the individual buds begin to separate and show the yellow color of their blooms. After you cut the central head of broccoli, there will be side shoots with miniature heads to eat.
Heads of cabbage will split open and rot if you are late harvesting. The time to harvest is 60 to 100 days after planting, when heads are firm and between six and 18 inches in diameter.
Kale is harvested in several ways. You can cut the whole plant and eat it, removing only its lowest leaves to allow further growth to proceed or trim the plant close to the ground when it reaches six inches tall and let it grow back.
Similar approaches work with lettuce. You also can plant cutting lettuces and lettuce mixtures, called cut-and-come-again lettuces, that you snip off a couple inches above the ground when harvesting.
Mustard greens are ready to eat from the time they are the size of your hand until they get to be 20 inches long.
You can remove only the plant’s lowest leaves as it matures or simply cut whole plants as they reach a height of six inches.
Red and white salad radishes mature quickly and then turn pithy and split open. The ideal time to harvest is when you can see the tops of their roots enlarging at the soil surface and before a heavy rain comes along or a seed stalk appears.
Baby leaves of spinach are big enough to start clipping in as little as three weeks. If you let the plants grow to maturity, you can either harvest the oldest leaves of each plant or cut whole plants at the root.
Turnips the size of a tennis ball are fully mature and ready to eat. You also can harvest when they reach the size of a golf ball, for the ultimate in tender turnips.
Don Davis is a retired Virginia Cooperative Extension agent. He can be reached at dodavis2@vt.edu.
Don Davis is a retired Virginia Cooperative Extension agent. He can be reached at dodavis2@vt.edu.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.