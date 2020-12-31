Don Davis: Gardening doesn't stop in winter

Gardening activity slows down but does not stop in winter. This month, you have many options available for staying busy indoors and out.
January is one of the best times to prune certain kinds of shrubbery. Among them are glossy abelia, arborvitae, boxwood, butterfly bush, cherry laurel, cotoneaster, euonymus, juniper, nandina, photinia, privet, smoke tree, Japanese spires and yew.
Privet is a versatile hedging plant and you can prune it any way you want and expect good results. Most trimming is done with hedge clippers, both manual and electric, to control the privet hedge’s height while keeping its bottom wider than its top to promote a dense layer of foliage.
When the weather turns cold, you could spend time learning about plants and gardening at the National Garden Bureau (www.ngb.org). There you will find 2021 is the year of hardy hibiscus, garden beans, hyacinth, monarda and sunflower.
Sunflowers, immortalized by Dutch artist Vincent Van Gogh, originated in North America. Seeds dating to 2,100 B.C. were discovered in Mexico, indicating a long history among native peoples.
One of the best bulbs to plant in fall is hyacinth. This flower has a sweet fragrance, comes in a wide variety of unique colors and has a flavor deer do not like.
January is the time to inventory your collection of leftover garden seeds, as you begin to think about getting new seeds for 2021. Seeds decline in vigor and viability over time, and this trend varies depending on the particular seeds involved and their storage conditions.
Most vegetable seeds will stay in good shape for two or three years after you buy them. Although arugula seeds still can germinate for up to six years, corn seeds usually last for only one to three.
Herb seeds saved from previous years probably still are in fine shape, as most of them keep for at least a couple of years. Sweet basil seeds can be sown five years after you buy them with good results.
Flower seeds from past years may be fine unless they are pansy seeds, While calendula seeds purchased six years ago still will give you good germination, pansy seeds are worthless if kept longer than a year or two.
Seed sowing can begin any time this month indoors under lights. Timely sowings include flowers (begonia, geranium, snapdragon, dianthus. pansy, viola), herbs (rosemary, thyme, parsley, chive) and vegetables (leek and onion).
Moles never hibernate and they dig a network of shallow feeding tunnels whenever the weather turns mild. Otherwise, they will be sitting out the coldest weather at least a foot underground in one of their nesting dens.
On a daily basis, moles eat worms, insects and other creatures, enough to equal 70 to 100% of their body weight. Male moles range over a two acre area while females stay closer to home.
Mating season begins soon. Up to five baby moles per litter will be born in March after a 42-day gestation period.
Don Davis is a retired Virginia Cooperative Extension agent. He can be reached at dodavis2@vt.edu.
