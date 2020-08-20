Don Davis: Hungry groundhogs and other pests devouring gardens

Hungry groundhogs are looking for food and finding it in local gardens. Another matter on the minds of readers is green figs.
Q. My garden has been devastated by a groundhog. I have not been able to catch it in a trap but I have caught a squirrel five times! One thing the groundhog has not touched is my pepper plants but one of them definitely is not doing well. All of its leaves are rather misshapen and the new growth is very small and curled up. I hope you can see that in my photos taken by the teenager who came to help me with some heavy lifting this morning. The pepper is a Big Bertha which is growing about two feet from a Red Knight pepper which along with my other Big Berthas seems to be fine. I have never seen a pepper like this. — K.T., Lynchburg
A. It looks and sounds as though your pepper plant has a disease caused by a virus. Most likely, it was spread to your plant by an insect such as potato aphid or green peach aphid. Viruses are common in peppers, causing diseases like potato virus Y, tobacco etch, cucumber mosaic and tobacco mosaic. You may as well pull up and discard the sickly Big Bertha as there is no way to help a virus infected pepper plant. The groundhog probably will enter your trap if you bait it with a chunk of cantaloupe or apple.
Q. I had septic tank problems, which tore up part of my yard and I was not able to get it smoothed out and reseeded until recently, knowing that summer is not a good time to plant grass. I planted Scott's Landscaper because, in the past, it had done well. Maybe due to the heat now it is not doing so well. My photo shows an area where weeds are spreading and I plan to spray them with weed killer. Also attached is a picture of my fig tree. I picked three figs early on and was hoping the rest will be my second crop. However, they seem to be stunted in their growth. Do you have an explanation? — B.F., Lynchburg
A. Spraying with weed killer needs to be done soon so the chemicals do not impact your grass seeding efforts next month. The figs on my tree also are green and I am sure we will have enough hot weather to make them ripen this month or next. Older fig trees produce crops of fruit every summer unless they get injured in a severe winter. Young vigorous fig trees sometimes have fruit that stays green and never ripens.
Q. Our vegetable garden is getting decimated by whiteflies this year. How do we best control them? — B.O., Evington
A. Whiteflies are more difficult to control than any other garden insect pest. I sent you a copy of the July 12 column which includes my advice on this subject. Cold winter weather usually eliminates them.
Don Davis is a retired Virginia Cooperative Extension agent. He can be reached at dodavis2@vt.edu.
