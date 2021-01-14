Don Davis: Lawn and garden predictions for the coming year

Here are some lawn and garden predictions for 2021. Many of them are just wishful thinking rooted in pure fantasy.
We will get snowfall and cold weather this winter but no polar vortex. Harmful pests will perish in the cold while lady bugs, lace wings and praying mantises get through it in fine shape.
Deer may find plenty to eat this winter in the woods and stop feeding in our yards. To prevent over population, doe will stop giving birth to twins.
Soil gets dry enough to sow pea seeds in your outdoor containers and beds by March 1. There will be no more frost after April begins thanks to the short winter predicted by the Pennsylvania groundhog on Feb. 2.
When your lawn greens up in spring you notice all of its chickweed has mysteriously disappeared. Your gas-powered walk behind lawn mower starts up easily and runs perfectly with only one pull of its starting chord.
Weather stays cool and moist as tulips and daffodils come into bloom. Their delicate flower petals are not subjected to the usual scorching 85-degree spring weather.
By April, spinach plants started from seeds last fall will become large enough to begin harvesting some of the plants’ oldest leaves for spinach salads. An even supply of rainfall promotes strong germination of flower, herb and vegetable seeds, and none of the seedlings are mowed down by deer, groundhogs or rabbits.
Rain comes only when needed, keeping the soil moist but not saturated. It falls only after dark so the daylight hours stay dry enough to complete your garden chores.
Tomatoes will need no frost protection when planted outdoors in May. You can forget about covering up any garden plants because all cold weather is gone.
Roses bloom heavily in spring with no signs of freeze damage. They remain in excellent health all year, completely free of diseases like black spot, canker and rose rosette.
Crabgrass seeds never germinate and gardens do not turn weedy. Wiregrass stops spreading and its runners stop invading gardens.
Rain continues to fall in moderate amounts only when needed throughout the summer. As a result ripening tomatoes have plenty of calcium available and there is no blossom end rot on them.
No one can find any Japanese beetles; they seem to have vanished.
Trees will have a normal growing season without having to face a tornado, derecho or straight line wind storm.
Summer temperatures remain moderate with only a few days above 90 degrees. The dog days do not last long.
Ticks are few and zero stinkbugs will be found feeding on tomatoes, peppers and other crops. Emerald ash borers will go away and spotted lantern flies will halt their spread toward Virginia.
Fall’s weather is mild. Your tomato harvest continues going strong with vines totally free of blight and leaf spot.
No frost comes until November. Then we will have a long Indian summer for harvesting root vegetables and greens.