Don Davis: Lawn and garden predictions for the coming year

Here are some lawn and garden predictions for 2021. Many of them are just wishful thinking rooted in pure fantasy.

We will get snowfall and cold weather this winter but no polar vortex. Harmful pests will perish in the cold while lady bugs, lace wings and praying mantises get through it in fine shape.

Deer may find plenty to eat this winter in the woods and stop feeding in our yards. To prevent over population, doe will stop giving birth to twins.

Soil gets dry enough to sow pea seeds in your outdoor containers and beds by March 1. There will be no more frost after April begins thanks to the short winter predicted by the Pennsylvania groundhog on Feb. 2.

When your lawn greens up in spring you notice all of its chickweed has mysteriously disappeared. Your gas-powered walk behind lawn mower starts up easily and runs perfectly with only one pull of its starting chord.

Weather stays cool and moist as tulips and daffodils come into bloom. Their delicate flower petals are not subjected to the usual scorching 85-degree spring weather.