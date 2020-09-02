Don Davis: Lawns got a boost with recent rains

Lawns are looking good thanks to some rain and cooler weather. Moss also is doing fine.
Q. I note several patches of moss in my lawn, some of which are along a border lined for many years with pine trees. Is moss a sign of sour soil that needs a good dose of lime? I have used moss killer but my memory suggests the moss is back in the same spots. Appreciate your guidance. — C.M., Lynchburg
A. Moss grows well in acidic (sour) soils and lawn grasses do not. Your best option is to collect a sample of your soil and mail it to the soil testing lab at Virginia Tech (www.soiltest.vt.edu). After a week or two, they will send you a report detailing the lime and fertilizer needs of your soil. You can apply lime at a rate of 50 pounds per 1,000 square feet of lawn area once per month, if necessary. Sometimes moss grows no matter how acidic or alkaline the soil. Moss is a native ground cover that competes well with grass.
Q. We have four pencil hollies at the corners of our house. They were planted 13 years ago and have grown beautifully until now. One of the hollies has a dead area on the side of it. Should we cut that part out, leave it or remove the whole plant? — J.H., Goode
A. Cutting out the dead area seems like the right thing to do, though it may not solve the problem. Your plants are Japanese hollies and they often get a root disease called thielaviopsis black root rot. It is common on various popular Japanese hollies, including Helleri, Compacta, Soft Touch and Sky Pencil. There is a chance your plant has the disease and all of your Sky Pencils already are infected because the thielaviopsis fungus is widespread in clay soils. Fungicides are used in nurseries to control black root rot, though they are not a practical solution for Japanese hollies in the landscape. The best way to prevent the disease is switching to a different kind of plant that never gets black root rot. If you want something tall and skinny like the Sky Pencil, you may want to consider planting a Dee Runk boxwood or an Emerald Green arborvitae.
Q. I planted strawberries in raised beds in the spring and have pinched the blossoms off during this first year. Except for occasional attacks by Japanese beetles, they are quite healthy. The plants are sending out a multitude of runners that are falling outside of the the bed where there is no soil in which to root. Should I just let these run their course or should they be removed to not draw nutrients from the parent plant? — J.R., Appomattox
A. The runners growing outside the bed without any chance of rooting into the soil should do just fine as long as the raised bed receives an adequate supply of water and nutrients.
Don Davis is a retired Virginia Cooperative Extension agent. He can be reached at dodavis2@vt.edu.
