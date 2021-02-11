Don Davis: New batch of roses introduced every year

Roses come and go. Fortunately, there is a new batch of them introduced every year to the gardening world.

Among the new hybrid tea roses for 2021 is a fully double magenta-plum-colored rose called Perfume Factory. This “aromatic superstar” is described as strong, spicy and fruity.

Another hybrid tea to consider is Enchanted Peace, with its large fragrant flowers looking like a multi-colored version of the original Peace rose. Buds open with yellow petals suffused with orange that ultimately turn pink along their edges.

Painted Porcelain’s double flowers start out creamy white splashed and stippled with pink, then they turn solid pink in the heat of summer. Its sweet fragrance and long stems make this rose a good choice if you want cut flowers.

Intense yellow mixed with white makes Larger Than Life an eye- catching new rose. Each of its double flowers can have an incredible 80 to 95 petals and measure more than five inches across.

New shrub roses include the first miniature version of Knock Out, a fire-engine red, non-fading rose with flowers and plants of reduced size called Petite Knock Out. This long-blooming, disease-resistant rose has a size suitable for containers.