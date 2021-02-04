Don Davis: New planting season begins

A new planting season begins in February, along with the new pruning, weed control and shopping seasons. Whatever you can get done this month will reduce your work load in March, when the pace picks up and your time is more limited.

Priorities for planting outdoors are the cold tolerant flowers and vegetables. Their seeds can germinate in cool soil and their seedlings stand up to all but the most severe frosts and freezes without protection, such as row covers.

Johnny jump ups will bloom this spring — if you sow their seeds soon. The technique is to sprinkle them evenly over some cultivated soil and water the area gently to give their seeds close contact with soil particles.

Peas are one of many vegetables you can start planting just as early in the season as conditions permit. Many kinds of peas grow well here, including English peas that you remove from their pod before eating and two with edible pods (snap peas and Chinese snow peas).

The world’s most famous pea, Sugar Snap, was discovered in a field of peas in 1970 by horticulturist Calvin Lamborn. He refined and developed it and then won the All America Selections award in 1979, the year when Sugar Snap seeds began to appear in seed catalogs.