Don Davis: New planting season begins

A new planting season begins in February, along with the new pruning, weed control and shopping seasons. Whatever you can get done this month will reduce your work load in March, when the pace picks up and your time is more limited.
Priorities for planting outdoors are the cold tolerant flowers and vegetables. Their seeds can germinate in cool soil and their seedlings stand up to all but the most severe frosts and freezes without protection, such as row covers.
Johnny jump ups will bloom this spring — if you sow their seeds soon. The technique is to sprinkle them evenly over some cultivated soil and water the area gently to give their seeds close contact with soil particles.
Peas are one of many vegetables you can start planting just as early in the season as conditions permit. Many kinds of peas grow well here, including English peas that you remove from their pod before eating and two with edible pods (snap peas and Chinese snow peas).
The world’s most famous pea, Sugar Snap, was discovered in a field of peas in 1970 by horticulturist Calvin Lamborn. He refined and developed it and then won the All America Selections award in 1979, the year when Sugar Snap seeds began to appear in seed catalogs.
Today, the name Sugar Snap is a household word often found on restaurant menus and packages of frozen peas in grocery stores. It is a tall vine needing a trellis or fence to climb, while the more modern Sugar Ann pea vine is shorter and better suited for container gardens.
February is one of the best months for pruning shrubbery. You can get started with abelia and arborvitae and continue with beautyberry, boxwood, butterfly bush, cherry laurel, cotoneaster, crape myrtle, eleagnus, euonymus, holly, juniper, nandina, osmanthus, photinia, privet, smoke tree, spirea (Japanese) and yews of all kinds.
Weeds that sprouted from seeds last fall perk up as the days grow longer. You will begin to see new growth and possibly flowers on chickweed, henbit, deadnettle and hairy bitter cress.
The time to control them is now. Later on in spring they are going to spread widely and grow deeper roots, while flowering and producing seeds for more weeds in the future.
A good quality soil is needed if you are going to plant seeds of herbs, flowers and vegetables indoors for transplanting to your garden. This project requires a light fluffy seed starting mix, or so called soilless mix, involving peat moss and perlite.
Starting plants from seed in old pots, cell packs and flats left from previous years works fine. To eliminate any root rot or damping off fungi on the containers, you can run them through your dishwasher or soak them in a solution of one part bleach and nine parts water.
Garden industry insiders are predicting another year of high sales volume due to the pandemic. Be sure to order your seeds and plants before shortages occur.