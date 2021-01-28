Don Davis: New tomato choices on tap for spring

Seed companies release new varieties every year. This year’s new tomatoes have many mouthwatering colors, flavors, shapes and sizes.
Choosing the best of the new tomatoes is like rolling dice. A tomato can be a complete dud even if it’s featured on the cover of a major seed catalog and advertised as being able to produce 40 to 50 fruits per plant.
Big Beef, Juliet and other tomatoes recognized by the All-America Selections organization always are worth a try. They get tested widely to win the AAS award.
Fireworks tomato is extra early to ripen, ready to pick only 65 days after you plant it in your garden. Its medium-size red fruits are juicy and they grow on short vines suitable for containers and small gardens. You can get 30 seeds of this open-pollinated, non-hybrid tomato for $1.95 from www.parkseed.com.
Another open-pollinated tomato coming out this year is Cipolla’s Pride, a family heirloom brought to the United States from Sicily in 1906 by Emilio Cipolla and handed down through the generations. This blocky shaped cooking tomato is a big one weighing up to a pound and its “flavor is fantastic and fully developed.”
Cipolla’s Pride has a dry texture so it makes a thick sauce with less cooking. A packet of seeds is $4.95 from www.johnnyseeds.com.
A yellow-fleshed beefsteak tomato with swirls of crimson, Chef’s Choice Bicolor, is a beautiful thing when sliced and ready to eat. You can enjoy the sweet and savory flavor of this hybrid starting 75 days after planting.
An All-America Selections award winner, Bicolor is a welcome addition to the Chef’s Choice series, a group that includes vigorous vines producing delicious and attractive tomatoes in red, orange, yellow, green and black. Thirty seeds are $3.45 from www.tomatogrowers.com.
Large red slicing tomatoes grow on the vines of Medium Rare with some weighing 18 ounces. It is a hybrid beefsteak tomato with an earthy fragrance and a savory, smoky, rich and meaty flavor.
You can start harvesting Medium Rare 75 to 80 days after planting, with each plant producing up to 20 fruits, on vines tolerant of “challenging weather conditions.” Three plants are $18.95 and 25 seeds are $6.95 from www.burpee.com.
Chocolate Sprinkles is “an everbearing plant for continual harvest” with an abundance of one ounce cherry tomatoes of deep red streaked with brilliant green. Their flavor is delightfully sweet and www.highmowingseeds.com sells 10 seeds for $7.
Harvest begins 70 days after planting and ripe tomatoes are resistant to cracking open after a rain. This unique hybrid tomato has high tolerance of soil-borne root knot nematodes, which can be a problem in gardens where tomatoes have been grown for years without any crop rotation practices.
Also crack resistant is the new hybrid Gold Spark, a two-inch-long, dark yellow grape tomato offered by www.twilleyseed.com. Its half-ounce fruits are sweet, meaty and delicious, ripening only 60 days after planting. Ten seeds are $5.25.