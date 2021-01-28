Don Davis: New tomato choices on tap for spring

Seed companies release new varieties every year. This year’s new tomatoes have many mouthwatering colors, flavors, shapes and sizes.

Choosing the best of the new tomatoes is like rolling dice. A tomato can be a complete dud even if it’s featured on the cover of a major seed catalog and advertised as being able to produce 40 to 50 fruits per plant.

Big Beef, Juliet and other tomatoes recognized by the All-America Selections organization always are worth a try. They get tested widely to win the AAS award.

Fireworks tomato is extra early to ripen, ready to pick only 65 days after you plant it in your garden. Its medium-size red fruits are juicy and they grow on short vines suitable for containers and small gardens. You can get 30 seeds of this open-pollinated, non-hybrid tomato for $1.95 from www.parkseed.com.

Another open-pollinated tomato coming out this year is Cipolla’s Pride, a family heirloom brought to the United States from Sicily in 1906 by Emilio Cipolla and handed down through the generations. This blocky shaped cooking tomato is a big one weighing up to a pound and its “flavor is fantastic and fully developed.”

Cipolla’s Pride has a dry texture so it makes a thick sauce with less cooking. A packet of seeds is $4.95 from www.johnnyseeds.com.